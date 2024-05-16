Owner makes nearly $300k gain selling Warrawong house to first home buyer

First Home BuyerNSW

Updated 2 years ago

Published 16 May 2024

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29 Minnegang Street, Warrawong recently sold for $740,000. Picture: Supplied

The owner of a Warrawong property has made a six-figure gross gain after it was snapped up by a first home buyer from out of the area.

The three-bedroom home, positioned to capture views and glimpses of Lake Illawarra is situated on a 689 square metre block.

The home at 29 Minnegang Street, Warrawong recently sold for $740,000, after 55 days on the market.

Read more: Take a tour of the Mount Kembla acreage with price record-breaking potential

The Warrawong home sold after 55 days on the market. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Michael Garside from Harcourts said it sold to a Sydney-based first home buyer, with the price-point a key factor.

"It was all about affordability," he said.

"They had a budget, and she said to me, 'I had to keep heading south (to look at homes) until I could afford it'."

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in 2017 for $447,000.

Mr Garside said the owners had done some cosmetic work to the home, and utilised it as an investment.

The home features a front living room with durable flooring, a contemporary kitchen with an under-bench oven, and a meals area.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Warrawong is $735,000.

Read more: 'Dilapidated' oceanfront Wombarra home sold after a century in the same family

15 Toxteth Avenue, Austinmer sold for $4 million. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a home in Wollongong's northern suburbs, which had been in the same ownership for several decades, has fetched $4 million.

The home at 15 Toxteth Avenue, Austinmer was sold prior to auction earlier this week, after 10 days on the market.

The four-bedroom beachside home sits on 904 square metres, and boasts a 21.34-metre frontage.

It also features two lounges plus dining, undercover alfresco, and a heated saltwater pool.

CoreLogic records don't provide details, but the home had reportedly been in the same ownership since 1978.

Selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said the home sold to a local buyer, with the new owners a family who wanted to be close to the beach, cafes and other amenities.

"There was a lot of competition from developers looking at it," Mr Kay said.

"However, the owners seemed to prefer to sell to a young family."

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Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.

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