Pollie luxe listing: Peter Dutton's former $6 million luxury beach house for sale

As the latest revelations of Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's extensive property portfolio has hit the headlines, one of his top former properties is looking for a buyer.

Peter Dutton's former $6 million Gold Coast beachfront investment property is on the market. Pic: Supploied

It was revealed in a report by The Sydney Morning Herald that Mr Dutton has made $30 million of property transactions over the past 35 years on 26 pieces of both residential and commercial real estate.

It comes as housing is expected to be one of the biggest issues in an upcoming federal election.

Amongst the property he has owned, which have ranged from child care centres to suburban shopping strips are multi-million buys.



Included in those luxe listings was the beachfront house that Mr Dutton made a tidy profit on an investment property in the Gold Coast suburb of Palm Beach.

The Palm Beachfront has direct access to the sand and privacy. Pic: Supplied

With direct access to the beach and situated on the "millionaire's row" of Jefferson Lane, he paid $2.325 million for it in 2014.

He sold it in the height of the COVID regional property boom in February 2021 for $6 million when he was Federal Defence Minister.



According to CoreLogic records, the home was rented out for up to $1500 a week when it was held by Mr Dutton.



It took out a suburb sale price record at the time, and has today hit the market once again.

The property is described as being in a blue-chip location, having 10 metres of beach frontage, with the four-bedroom property having substantial redevelopment potential.



The property is currently being sold by top prestige agent Amir Mian of Amir Prestige where in the listing it is described as "being located on one of the few residential streets offering absolute beachfront living on the Gold Coast".

However, when contacted, Mr Amir declined to speak further about the sale of the luxury home.

Surf watchers can check out the conditions from the back garden. Pic: Supplied

Owners on the prestigious strip are known for wanting to keep a low profile and the current listing is not listed on any property listing sites.

It is, however, listed on the site of Amir Prestige, known as one of the most high-profile agencies for luxury homes on the Gold Coast.

The home has been on the market since September last year.



While that may seem a while for prime property to be sitting on the market, it did sell for the top $6 million price only after three months.



The Gold Coast suburb of Palm Beach has seen big price gains in recent years, with the median house price rising by 103.5 per cent in the past five years.



The top property also has development potential. Pic: Supplied

Even in the past 12 months, when prices nationally have been on the wane, the median house price has risen by 12 per cent.

In other luxury deals, Mr Dutton sold a luxe Brisbane CBD apartment that he owned along with his wife, Kirrilly Dutton, in April 2021 for a pretty profit.

After purchasing the three-bedroom apartment in the landmark Riparian Plaza Tower in Eagle Street for $2.7 million in 2021 it was sold in 2022 for $3.47 million.

Today Mr Dutton owns just one property, a farm in Dayboro in Queensland which was bought for $2.1 million in 2020.