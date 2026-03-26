Popular holiday park with expansion plans hits the market in Port Stephens

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A popular holiday destination in Port Stephens has hit the market.



The BIG4 Bay Holiday Park on Port Stephens Drive at Anna Bay is listed for sale with HTL Property's Andrew Jackson.



A price guide was not available but Mr Jackson said the asset is expected to fetch "north of $10 million" and attract significant interest.



BIG4 Bay Holiday Park on Port Stephens Drive at Anna Bay is listed for sale with HTL Property's Andrew Jackson. Picture supplied

Set on a 4.05-hectare freehold landholding, the property comprises 115 approved sites including cabins, bunkhouses, caravans, powered campsites and unpowered campsites.



The park has proposed development plans for expansion to 131 total sites.



Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, jumping pillow, camp kitchen, recreational courts, playgrounds, and extensive open-space areas.



HTL Property national director Andrew Jackson said the holiday park represents a rare opportunity to acquire an accommodation asset within one of the state's most popular coastal markets.



The holiday park's facilities include a swimming pool. Picture supplied

"BIG4 Bays Holiday Park stands as a highly credentialed coastal tourism asset at a time when the Port Stephens region is undergoing sustained economic and visitation growth," Mr Jackson said.



"Its scale, landholding, and established operational profile position it exceptionally well to benefit from Australia's accelerating preference for regional, nature-based travel."



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Mr Jackson said Port Stephens is experiencing sustained growth in tourism and infrastructure investment, including major transport upgrades and the expansion of Newcastle Airport at Williamtown.



The holiday park comprises 115 approved sites. Picture supplied

"The combination of diversified accommodation types, strong year-round visitation, proven cash flow performance, and clearly defined expansion pathways makes this an attractive acquisition for both established operators and institutional capital seeking long-term exposure to a resilient and growing asset class," he said.

Mr Jackson said investor appetite for strategically located holiday parks remains strong, driven by stable cash flows, substantial underlying land values, and the sector's evolution toward higher quality, experience-driven offerings.