'Awesome location': Pro surfer Ryan Callinan's beachside family home hits the market

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The family home of Newcastle pro surfer Ryan Callinan has hit the market at 20 Ranclaud Street in Merewether. Picture supplied/Jonathan Carroll

The long-time family home of Newcastle-born pro surfer Ryan Callinan has hit the market in the beachside suburb of Merewether.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 20 Ranclaud Street is listed for auction with Mitchel Ross of Christie's International Real Estate.



The property is 250 metres from the beach. Picture supplied

For decades, the Callinan family - parents Garry and Janice and their children Ryan, Maddison and Billie - shared the two-level house which occupies a 396 square metre block 250 metres from Merewether Beach and Dixon Park Beach.

Cotality records show the Callinans purchased the 1950s-built home in 1982.



The garage has plenty of space to store surfboards. Picture supplied

"Billie has lived there the whole time and it is quite emotional for the family, but they are about to finally let it go," Mr Ross said.

"It's a house that needs work, but it is in an awesome location just down the road from the beach and Holy Family [primary school] which is where the kids went to school.

Living room. Picture supplied

"It's a renovator's dream in an incredible area."



From its classic beach house exterior, the ground level opens to an entry foyer that leads to the living room and kitchen.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

There are three bedrooms, including the main with a walk-in robe, a bathroom, a laundry and a large covered patio.

There is also a home office and internal access from the garage.



Main bedroom. Picture supplied

Upstairs has a whole-floor recreation room with a pool table, a bathroom and balcony access at the front and the rear.



Mr Ross said the home is ideal for buyers looking to update or rebuild in one of Merewether's most sought-after pockets.



Recreation room. Picture supplied

"It's quite substantial and it's a lot of house over the block; the block is 397 square metres but the house covers about 233 square metres internally," he said.

"I originally thought it would be a knockdown but it just needs some love, and someone could make it pretty special."



Main bathroom. Picture supplied

Other features include cartoon surf scenes in the enclosed balcony hand-painted by artist Mitch Revs.



The property also has a basketball court in the front yard - a spot well known by Merewether locals, Mr Ross said.

Wall murals created by artist Mitch Revs. Picture supplied

"It has the court at the front which is where half of Merewether has played basketball at some point in their lives," he said.

"There is a lot of history there."

Growing up inspired by local legends such as four-time world champion Mark Richards, Luke Egan and Matt Hoy, Ryan developed his skills on the waves nearby at Merewether Beach.



Newcastle's Ryan Callinan after his quarter final victory in the Surfest Finals at Merewether Beach in 2025. Picture Peter Lorimer

In 2016, Callinan became Newcastle's first surfer in more than a decade to qualify for the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour.



Ryan's father Garry, who passed away in 2016, was a life member and sponsor of the Merewether Surfboard Club.



The auction will be held on April 18 at 11.15am and a price guide is available by contacting Mr Ross.

Top sales on Ranclaud Street

A weatherboard house on 635 square metres previously held as a long-time investment property by former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns holds the record as the most expensive on Rancalud Street.

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns sold his investment property on Ranclaud Street for $2.75 million in 2024. Pictures supplied

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 31 Ranclaud Street sold for $2.75 million in 2024, earning the musician a profit of $2.39 million.

Johns had just turned 17 when he purchased the beachside pad in 1996 for $360,000.

Daniel Johns purchased the beachside pad in 1996 for $360,000. Picture supplied

The new owners extensively renovated the home and listed it for rent at $1800 per week.

Read more: Sold: Daniel Johns' investment property delivers $2.39m profit



Other top sales include a run-down five-bedroom house on 435 square metres at 8 Ranclaud Street that sold for $2.57 million in 2023.

In February, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage on 498 square metres at 27 Ranclaud Street sold for $2.15 million.

According to Cotality, the median house value in Merewether is $2.12 million.