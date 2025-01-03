2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to dive into Australia's property market, 2025 might just be your year.

24 Plunkett Road, Mosman, NSW 2088. Pic supplied

With LJ Hooker revealing the suburbs set to soar in value, savvy buyers and investors have a golden opportunity to capitalise on emerging hotspots across the country.

From metropolitan hubs to regional gems, these are the areas tipped to deliver strong returns - if you act fast.



Why 2025 is a game-changer for property

The market's future hinges on several factors, but none more influential than interest rates.

LJ Hooker's Head of Research, Mathew Tiller, explains that while affordability pressures are creating challenges, a potential rate cut - most likely in the latter half of the year - could reignite market momentum.

"An earlier announcement and a significant reduction (in rates) will likely strengthen the market, while prolonged rate stability at elevated levels may soften conditions," Mr Tiller said.

So, where should you be looking to strike property gold?

LJ Hooker's hotspot list provides the ultimate cheat sheet.

New South Wales: The playground for buyers

24 Plunket Rd, Mosman, NSW

Metro hotspots:Mosman, Freshwater, Blacktown, Wattle Grove

Regional hotspots:Orange, Warrawong

New South Wales is brimming with potential.

Savvy investors and upgraders are eyeing established areas like Mosman and Freshwater which have experienced high listings and slower price growth in 2024, while first-home buyers gravitate towards affordable outer western suburbs like Blacktown.

Regional hubs like Orange are also attracting attention, thanks to growing infrastructure and lifestyle appeal.

Victoria: Where affordability meets opportunity

11 Kent Street, Ballarat Central, VIC 3350 Pic supplied

Metro hotspots:Werribee, Frankston

Regional hotspots:Geelong, Ballarat

Victoria is shaping up to be an investor's paradise.

Rental yields are on the rise, and fast-growing regional hubs like Geelong are flourishing due to their affordability and appealing coastal lifestyle all within an hour from Melbourne.



Ballarat, which experienced a surge in demand from tree changers post-COVID, is now undergoing a market correction. With major amenities like a multimillion-dollar hospital upgrade and a fast rail link to Melbourne already established, the area continues to attract interest from both first-home buyers and investors.

Werribee and Frankston are buzzing with activity from both first-home buyers and seasoned investors with median dwelling prices considerably less than in Melbourne metro areas.

ACT: Federal election steadies the market

106 Learmonth Drive, Kambah, ACT 2902 Pic supplied

Metro hotspots:Kambah, Wright, Amaroo

Canberra's government-driven demand keeps the market steady, but potential rate cuts and post-election confidence could push investor interest higher in 2025.

Queensland: Riding the Olympic wave

60 Herries Street, East Toowoomba, QLD 4350 Pic supplied

Metro hotspots:Coorparoo, Springfield Lakes

Regional hotspots:Toowoomba, Nambour

Queensland continues to bask in the glow of its upcoming 2032 Olympics and interstate migration surges.

Infrastructure projects are transforming suburbs like Coorparoo into high-growth hotspots.

Meanwhile, Toowoomba is booming as an affordable regional alternative.

South Australia: Lifestyle living that pays off

1/292 Seacombe Road, Seacliff Park, SA 5049 Pic supplied

Metro hotspots:Hillcrest, Seacliff

Regional hotspots:Port Lincoln

Adelaide is the darling of the affordability and lifestyle scene for those priced out of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Hillcrest and Seacliff are on the rise, drawing retirees, investors, and families alike.

Meanwhile, Port Lincoln's regional charm is winning over lifestyle seekers.

Western Australia: High yields, high potential

74 Barnes Street, Innaloo, WA 6018 Pic supplied

Metro hotspots:Innaloo

Regional hotspots:Busselton, Geraldton

Investors are flocking to WA, lured by impressive rental yields and strong economic activity. There is an undersupply of new homes and listings, although solid economic activity will see price growth remain strong.

Innaloo is the metro pick to watch, while Busselton and Geraldton shine in the regions.

Tasmania: Coastal charm meets affordability

45 Bourke Street, Launceston, TAS 7250 Pic supplied

Metro hotspots:Kingston

Regional hotspots:Devonport, Launceston

Tasmania remains a steady performer, offering coastal charm and affordability.

Kingston is the metro frontrunner, while Launceston continues to attract lifestyle buyers.

Northern Territory: Untapped potential

32 Lackman Terrace, Braitling, NT 0870 Pic supplied

Metro hotspots:Parap, Zuccoli

Regional hotspots:Braitling

The NT is all about opportunity.

With low entry prices and significant investments in mining and defence, suburbs like Parap are poised for growth.

The suburbs that could make you rich in 2025 are out there - waiting for buyers and investors ready to act.

Whether it's the allure of regional gems or the potential of metropolitan hotspots, the key is staying ahead of the curve.

So, where will you plant your property flag in 2025?

