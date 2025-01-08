Break point: New price for Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's 'viral' Burleigh Heads home

Celebrity couple Bec and Lleyton Hewitt have updated the price guide on their Burleigh Heads home after it failed to sell in October last year. Updated only yesterday, the price guide for the grand Gold Coast home known as 'The Palms' is now set at $5.1 million.

The Palm Springs-style home failed to sell in October last year. Pic: Supplied.

After purchasing the home in 2021 for $4.3 million, the couple decided to put the property on the market with offers expected to exceed $5.5 million.

Despite record-breaking views and inspections - the property was allegedly one of Queensland's most viewed residential properties - the auction was cancelled due to no bidders registering.

The sale is currently being managed by agents Carol Carter and Blair Carter from Queensland Sotheby's International Realty. Of the property, Ms Carter said it was an exceptional build in a "superb location".

The grand Gold Coast home known as 'The Palms' is now listed for $5.1 million. Pic: Supplied.

"It's a beautiful home and the location is fantastic," said Ms Carter. "It's very busy up on the beachfront and one of the things you have with this property is your privacy."

While it hasn't been game, set, match on the sale, Ms Carter reports that interest in the property has been good.

"There is good, strong interest at the moment," said Ms Carter. "In the last couple of weeks, the interest we are seeing from overseas has been incredible and that's because of the value of the dollar."

The original owner-designer was the founder of JSW Landscape and Design, Jay Walker and his wife Emma. Pic: Supplied.

"Just in the last week we've had interest from Dubai, New York, London and Switzerland."

The original owner-designer of the Palm Springs-inspired property was Jay Walker, the founder of JSW Landscape and Design, and his wife Emma.

The home was built by JG Building Projects and JSW Landscape and Design, and designed by PM Concepts. Local interior design team Kira & Kira styled and furnished the property.

The outdoor spaces feature a swimming pool, fully-equipped kitchen and BBQ and firepit with sunken seated area. Pic: Supplied.

After the project was completed, it won Queensland's best home in the $2 million category at the Master Builder awards in 2021.

Sitting on a generous 539 square metre plot, the home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a designer kitchen and a double garage. The interior spaces are neutral and bright, blending Palm Springs-style with Australian coastal luxe.

Natural materials have been used thoughtfully throughout. Pic: Supplied.

Natural materials have been used thoughtfully throughout including Santorini Clay stone feature walls and timber floors.

The open-plan kitchen includes Smeg Dolce appliances, three ovens, stone bench tops, an integrated fridge/freezer, two wine fridges and a wine cellar. Cavity stacker doors lead out onto landscaped gardens and an alfresco entertaining area.

The home blends Palm Springs-style with Australian coastal luxe.

The outdoor spaces feature a swimming pool, fully-equipped kitchen and BBQ and firepit with sunken seated area.

According to the listing, the home is located on one of the most "desirable streets in Burleigh Heads". Only 400 metres from the beach, the property is within walking distance to local stores, cafes and restaurants.

The interior spaces are neutral and bright. Pic: Supplied.

Ms Carter said that the community feel in the area was one of the major drawcards of the property.

"It's a very nice community," said Ms Carter. "Some of the people have been in that area for a long time and it has a lovely sense of community."

13 Deodar Drive, Burleigh Heads is currently listed for sale by Carol Carter and Blair Carter from Queensland Sotheby's International Realty. The property is listed for $5.1 million.