QLD

Brisbane bucks the trend: winter auction campaign heats up property market

By Emily Rayner

By Emily Rayner, Editor - View

First published 16 July 2024, 5:04 am

Forget the frenzy of Spring's Super Saturday auctions - Brisbane is defying the seasonal slowdown with a unique twist. Place Estate Agents are launching "One Winter Day," a concentrated auction event designed to turn the cooler months into a seller's paradise.

"Winter usually means a quieter time for Brisbane real estate," says Paul Curtain, Managing Director and Auctioneer at Place. "But that's exactly why it's a golden opportunity for sellers. With less competition, your property is sure to stand out."

Curtain highlights a surprising advantage to winter auctions. "While it might seem counterintuitive, winter can be a fantastic time to sell," he explains. "The pool of available listings shrinks, potentially sparking bidding wars among interested buyers and driving up sale prices."

Scheduled for July 26th to 28th, "One Winter Day" offers a strategic window for sellers to capitalize on this trend. Place Estate Agents are pulling out all the stops, focusing on premium properties and seasoned auctioneers to set new benchmarks for winter property sales.

"We've seen winter auctions generate a surge in buyer activity before. Combine that with Brisbane's strong market and the cooler weather, and you have the perfect recipe for achieving exceptional results at auction."
Peter Burgin, Place's Chief Auctioneer.

This innovative approach is a boon for homeowners considering selling. "Don't miss this chance!" urges Burgin. "Our dedicated team will guide you through the process, ensuring you get the most value for your property."

Looking for your ultimate home?

Several exciting properties are going under the hammer during "One Winter Day," including a luxurious dual-level residence in Indooroopilly, a Hamptons-inspired stunner in Nundah, and a modern apartment in the heart of Bulimba, just 4kms out of Brisbane CBD.

Homes going under the hammer as part of the One Winter Day include:

3 Clandon Street, Indooroopilly, Nathan Spencer, Place Graceville

Perfectly balancing proximity to the city with a wonderfully tranquil atmosphere, this dual-level property offers a brilliant lifestyle. Boasting elegant interiors, spectacular entertainment options and a luxurious swim spa, this exceptional residence also features a new architectural addition and a potential self-contained area on its ground level.

21 Oxford Street, Nundah, Drew Davies, Place Ascot

Beyond the flawlessly manicured gardens and breathtaking facade, this picture-perfect Hamptons-style residence is the ultimate family home. Families will delight in the large pool and expansive private flat yard, seamlessly overlooked by the superb kitchen, living, and dining areas - the layout families dream of finding. Perfectly positioned on one of Nundah's premier streets in an elevated position with a perfect North facing rear and city views, this is a truly rare offering.

40 Pansy Street Wynnum - Place Bulimba

Ideally positioned on a north-facing 430sqm allotment just minutes from Wynnum's waterfront attractions, this single-level property is full of potential. Ready to be renovated further, enjoyed as is or reimagined to suit your tastes (STCA), this spectacular residence boasts a large rear yard and light-filled interiors.

Making a brilliant first impression with its charming character facade and picket-fenced front gardens, the home also showcases polished timber floors and lofty ceilings.

1103/39 Banya Street, Place Bulimba

Positioned in the vibrant heart of Bulimba, just moments from the renowned Oxford Street Precent, this modern, single-level apartment offers a stylish urban retreat. Constructed in 2018 by the award-winning De Luca Corporation and designed by Ellivo Architects, this near-new residence resides within the esteemed Eastpark complex. The apartment benefits from convenient entry directly off the street, adding to its ease of access and appeal.

National

