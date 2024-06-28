Culture Kings founders list ultra luxe $30 million Gold Coast penthouse

THREE years after dropping a record $15.25 million on a sprawling penthouse apartment on the Gold Coast, Simon and Tah-nee Beard are hoping to double their money.
The founders of streetwear fashion store Culture Kings are chasing $30 million for the 70th-level penthouse which overlooks Surfers Paradise.
The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom penthouse apartment is listed with Emil Juresic of NGU Real Estate.
The lavish digs span the top four floors in the Soul tower, occupying a massive 1070 square metres of floor space.
The couple purchased the property in 2021 after they sold their stake in Culture Kings for around $600 million.
If the sale fetches the $30 million asking price, it will be crowned the most expensive apartment sold in Queensland.
The record price paid for an apartment in Queensland is $24 million.
Taking in 360-degree panoramic views of the ocean, city and hinterland, the penthouse is accessed via a private lobby.
A multitude of rooms include an executive study, library, gallery, media room and a bar and cigar lounge.
The home's grand lounge room boasts a whisky and wine lounge, a dining space zone and a double-sided fireplace.
For outdoor entertaining there is a covered rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa.
The state-of-the-art kitchen has Miele appliances, Cote D'Azur stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry and a butler's kitchen.
There are five king-sized bedrooms, including a master suite with ocean views, dressing rooms and dual ensuites with Italian tiles.
Other features include a marble staircase with brass detailing, Venetian plaster walls, chandeliers, coffered ceilings, solid European oak floors, marble slab walls and hydrotherm-heated towel rails.
The penthouse includes a custom-built wall to display Simon's vast sneaker collection which is valued at more than $1 million.
The collection, which includes a rare Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh sneaker, is not included in the sale.
The couple is selling up after moving into a riverfront mansion, known as Encore, in Surfers Paradise after undertaking a major two-year renovation of the home.
Records show they paid $11.75 million for the property in June 2020 and also bought the neighbouring property.
Among the features of the property is a resort-style pool area surrounded by palm trees with sun beds and lounges.