Culture Kings founders list ultra luxe $30 million Gold Coast penthouse

Simon and Tah-nee Beard, founders of streetwear fashion store Culture Kings, have listed their Gold Coast penthouse for $30 million. Picture supplied

THREE years after dropping a record $15.25 million on a sprawling penthouse apartment on the Gold Coast, Simon and Tah-nee Beard are hoping to double their money.



The founders of streetwear fashion store Culture Kings are chasing $30 million for the 70th-level penthouse which overlooks Surfers Paradise.



The apartment spans four levels. Picture supplied

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom penthouse apartment is listed with Emil Juresic of NGU Real Estate.

The lavish digs span the top four floors in the Soul tower, occupying a massive 1070 square metres of floor space.



Ocean views from the living room. Picture supplied

The couple purchased the property in 2021 after they sold their stake in Culture Kings for around $600 million.



If the sale fetches the $30 million asking price, it will be crowned the most expensive apartment sold in Queensland.



Not a bad view to wake up to. Picture supplied

The record price paid for an apartment in Queensland is $24 million.

Taking in 360-degree panoramic views of the ocean, city and hinterland, the penthouse is accessed via a private lobby.

The apartment has seven luxury bathrooms. Picture supplied

A multitude of rooms include an executive study, library, gallery, media room and a bar and cigar lounge.



The home's grand lounge room boasts a whisky and wine lounge, a dining space zone and a double-sided fireplace.



The swimming pool. Picture supplied

For outdoor entertaining there is a covered rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa.

The state-of-the-art kitchen has Miele appliances, Cote D'Azur stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry and a butler's kitchen.



The designer kitchen. Picture supplied

There are five king-sized bedrooms, including a master suite with ocean views, dressing rooms and dual ensuites with Italian tiles.



Other features include a marble staircase with brass detailing, Venetian plaster walls, chandeliers, coffered ceilings, solid European oak floors, marble slab walls and hydrotherm-heated towel rails.

The apartment has a custom-built sneaker wall. Picture supplied

The penthouse includes a custom-built wall to display Simon's vast sneaker collection which is valued at more than $1 million.

The collection, which includes a rare Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh sneaker, is not included in the sale.

The couple has moved into this resort-style mansion in Surfers Paradise. Picture supplied

The couple is selling up after moving into a riverfront mansion, known as Encore, in Surfers Paradise after undertaking a major two-year renovation of the home.

Records show they paid $11.75 million for the property in June 2020 and also bought the neighbouring property.



Among the features of the property is a resort-style pool area surrounded by palm trees with sun beds and lounges.

