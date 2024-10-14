Families battle it out for inner-city charmer in latest hot auctions

A 1920s Queenslander on a large, elevated block in Brisbane's inner north has sold at auction for $2.1 million.

A 1920s Queenslander on a large, elevated block in Brisbane's inner north has sold at auction for $2.1 million. Pic: Supplied

Five of the nine bidders, who registered to bid on the charming four-bedroom home at 94 Lamont Road, Wilston, managed to raise their hand during the competitive auction.

It was one of 2,525 homes that went to auction in capital cities across the country last week, well up on the 1,955 auctions held the previous week, which were impacted by a public holiday in several states. It is the second highest volume of auctions held so far this spring season.

Lead agent Alistair Macmillan from Ray White Wilson said bidding started at $1.5 million.

"It was a really good house in great condition and very livable, which was an attraction for a lot of buyers," said listing agent Alistair Macmillan from Ray White Wilson. Pic: Supplied

"The price went up in $100,000 bids, paused at $2 million for negotiation, before selling under the hammer for $2.1 million," he said.

Mr Macmillan said all of the registered bidders were couples with young children.

The successful bidder was a "young family with two young kids who were looking for a large block and single storey house." he said.

"It was a really good house in great condition and very livable, which was an attraction for a lot of buyers. It also had potential to lift and build in under it if you wanted," he added.

"The sellers were a rural family who owned cattle property in Charleville. They bought the home so their two sons had somewhere to live while they were at uni, but now they've finished and moved to Sydney, so it was time to sell," he said.

Feast or famine

Ray White Queensland chief auctioneer Gavin Croft said auctions across Brisbane on Saturday were a mixed bag.

"The auction market today was feast or famine - properties either saw a lot of bidding and a lot of energy, or next to nothing, with vendor expectations playing a huge role in that," he said.

"While high quality properties are attracting good interest, we do see those properties that are less appealing to a wide buyer profile, or that are vendor priced too high, receiving less interest," he said.

The home was one of 216 properties that went to auction in Brisbane last week, compared to 154 the previous week and significantly higher than the 120 auctions held at the same time last year, according to CoreLogic.

Brisbane''s preliminary clearance rate was 62.5 per cent, up from last week's preliminary clearance rate of 64.4 per cent, which revised down to 59.4 per cent once finalised. This time last year the auction clearance rate in Brisbane was 57.5 per cent.

Holiday buy

The vendors of a 1930s bungalow in Woodville West, 10 kilometres north west of Adelaide's CBD, have doubled their money in just four years, after selling their home under the hammer for $830,000 on Saturday.

The successful buyers of this Woodville West home didn't let an overseas holiday stop them from buying their dream home. Pic: Supplied

The three-bedroom home at 133 Alma Terrace features polished floor boards, open fireplaces and an outdoor alfresco dining area.

Lead agent Peter Kiritsis from Ray White Woodville said four out of the five registered bidders raised their hand during the competitive auction.

The successful buyers didn't let an overseas holiday stop them from buying their dream home.

"The buyers were a young couple whose parents bid on their behalf while they were on holiday in Bali," Mr Kiritsis said.

Meanwhile, the vendors have just bought their second home.

"The sellers had this as their first home and have now upgraded," he said.

The home was one of 164 properties that went to auction in Adelaide last week. Pic: Supplied

"Interestingly, they have sold the home for double what they paid for it four years ago."

The home was one of 164 properties that went to auction in Adelaide last week, compared to 130 the previous week and well up on the 120 auctions held at the same time last year, according to CoreLogic.

Adelaide's preliminary clearance rate was 67.5 per cent, down from last week's preliminary clearance rate of 70.6 per cent, which revised to 70 per cent once finalised. This time last year the auction clearance rate in Melbourne was 75.4 per cent.

Land value lure

In Perth, a renovator's delight in one of the best streets in Wembley, in the city's northwest, has sold under the hammer for $2.136 million.

A renovator's delight in one of the best streets in Wembley, in the Perth's northwest, has sold under the hammer for $2.136 million. Pic: Supplied

The three bedroom, solid brick home on a 670 sqm block and just moments from Lake Monger Reserve, attracted the attention of five bidders.

Bidding for the home at 183 Gregory Street opened at $1.5 million, before a flurry of bids saw it quickly surpass the $2 million mark.

Listing agent Andrew Gill from Acton/Belle Property Cottesloe said it is not often that homes on Gregory Street come up for sale.

"All the bidders were looking to buy and renovate or build on," said listing agent Andrew Gill from Acton/Belle Property Cottesloe. Pic: Supplied

"A lot of the neighbours have been there for 30 or 40 or 50 years, so they don't come up too often," he said.

"It was an older house so the value is really in the land," he said.

"All the bidders were looking to buy and renovate or build on. It's a pretty special location," he said.

The house was one of 13 homes that went to auction in Perth last week, up from 10 the previous week, with most homes in Perth selling by private sale.

Auctions rising

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said this week saw the sixth highest number of auctions held across capital cities so far this year.

"Numbers are set to rise further over the coming weeks, with CoreLogic currently tracking around 2,600 properties scheduled for auction next week and more than 3,000 auctions the week after," he said.

Mr Lawless said the increase in the volume of auctions in the coming weeks will test the depth of demand.

"Historically, the peak in auction activity has typically occurred in late November or the first two weeks of December, although last year the peak in auction activity was in the last week of October as activity was disrupted by the November rate hike," he said.

He said last week's capital city preliminary clearance rate was looking slightly stronger than the week prior.

"The preliminary combined capitals clearance rate bounced a little higher, reaching 66.6 per cent, up from 63.9 per cent the week prior, which revised down to 59.5 per cent on final numbers - the lowest finalised clearance rate since December last year," he said.