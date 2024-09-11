How land tax works in Queensland

Land tax in Queensland is a significant financial obligation for landowners, particularly those with extensive land holdings or high-value properties.



Key points

- No land tax is payable on land valued below $600,000 for individuals.

- Companies and trustees are liable for land tax if the total taxable value of their freehold land is $350,000 or more.

Land tax in Queensland is levied on the taxable value of land owned by individuals, companies and other entities as of June 30 each year.

Understanding the intricacies of how land tax is calculated in Queensland involves examining the legislative framework, the valuation process, the applicable rates and thresholds, and the various exemptions and concessions.

Legislative framework

The Land Tax Act 2010 governs the assessment and collection of land tax in Queensland, with the Queensland Revenue Office (QRO) responsible for its administration.

The Act sets out the legal requirements for land tax, including who is liable, how the tax is calculated and how it is to be paid. Regular updates to the Act ensure it aligns with the evolving economic and social landscape of the state.

Valuation of land

The valuation process is a critical step in determining the land tax payable. In Queensland, the taxable value of land is based on the unimproved value, which reflects the land's worth without any buildings, improvements, or other structures. This value is assessed by the Valuer-General of Queensland, who conducts annual valuations considering factors such as size, zoning and market trends.

These valuations are communicated to landowners via valuation notices, providing them an opportunity to review and, if necessary, contest the assessed value.

Tax rates and thresholds

Queensland employs a progressive tax rate structure, meaning the land tax rate increases as the total taxable value of the land rises.

The structure includes different thresholds for individuals and companies, trustees and absentees (landowners who are not residents of Australia).

Individual rates

No tax is payable if the total taxable value of your freehold land is below $600,000.



- From $600,000 to $999,999 - $500 plus 1 cent for each $1 more than $600,000



- From $1,000,000 to $2,999,999 - $4,500 plus 1.65 cents for each $1 more than $1,000,000



- From $3,000,000 to $4,999,999 - $37,500 plus 1.25 cents for each $1 more than $3,000,000



- From $5,000,000 to $9,999,999 - $62,500 plus 1.75 cents for each $1 more than $5,000,000



- From $10,000,000 or more - $150,000 plus 2.25 cents for each $1 more than $10,000,000

The rates above apply to the total taxable value of land owned at midnight 30 June by an individual or the trustee of a special disability trust:



Company and trustee rates

No tax is payable if the total taxable value of all your freehold land is below $350,000.

- From $350,000 to $2,249,999 - $1,450 plus 1.7 cents for each $1 more than $350,000



- From $2,250,000-$4,999,999 - $33,750 plus 1.5 cents for each $1 more than $2,250,000



- From $5,000,000-$9,999,999 - $75,000 plus 2.25 cents for each $1 more than $5,000,000



- From $10,000,000 or more - $187,500 plus 2.75 cents for each $1 more than $10,000,000

The rates above apply to the total taxable value of land owned at midnight 30 June by a company or trustee:

Exemptions and concessions

Several exemptions and concessions can significantly reduce or eliminate land tax liability for eligible landowners. These include:

- Principal place of residence: A person's primary home is generally exempt from land tax, provided it meets the residency requirements.

- Primary production land: Land used for agricultural purposes may be exempt, subject to meeting specific criteria related to the nature and extent of farming activities.

- Charitable organisations: Land owned and used by charitable organisations for their primary purposes is typically exempt.

- Retirement villages and aged care facilities: Partial or complete exemptions apply to land used for retirement villages and aged care facilities.

- Transitional concessions: Individuals and eligible trusts can apply for this exemption if these requirements are met.

Assessment and payment

The assessment and payment process for land tax in Queensland involves several key steps:

- Issuance of assessment notices: The QRO issues land tax assessment notices to landowners, detailing the taxable value of the land, applicable rates and total tax due.

- Objections and appeals: Landowners have the right to object to their land valuation or the land tax assessment if they believe it is incorrect. Objections must be submitted within 60 days of receiving the notice. If unresolved, the matter can be taken to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

- Payment: Land tax is payable by the date specified in the assessment notice, with various payment options available, including electronic transfer, cheque, or credit card.

- Penalties for non-compliance: Late payment or failure to pay land tax can result in fines.

Implications for landowners

Land tax is a significant consideration for property owners, investors and developers in Queensland.

Understanding how land tax is calculated, along with available exemptions and concessions, is crucial for effective financial planning and compliance.

Regularly reviewing property valuations and staying informed about legislative changes can help landowners optimise their tax obligations.