Is this Queensland waterfront hotspot the next Gold Coast?

Moreton Bay is rapidly emerging as the region to watch for homeowners and investors alike.

Offering the closest waterfront living to Brisbane, this picturesque area boasts 17 kilometres of stunning waterfront views, complete with impressive canal systems, all conveniently close to Moreton Island.

Place Estate Agents has just opened Place Redcliffe Peninsula, to keep up with demand. The Moreton Bay Region office, led by accomplished local real estate professional, Jess Culling, aims to redefine the property experience in the Redcliffe Peninsula area.



Culling has deep roots in the community; she grew up in the area where she started her career in real estate administration at just 17 years old.



"I want to create a real estate experience that resonates with our clients on a personal level," she shared.

"Having lived in this community for many years, my commitment is to provide a seamless and positive experience for buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords alike."

With waterfront views Moreton Bay delivers both beauty and value for savvy buyers

With massive new infrastructure developments in the works, including the award-winning Stockland Newport community, the area is seeing increased interest from a diverse range of buyers-downsizers, families, and first-time homeowners alike.

Moreton Bay has some of the most affordable waterfront options available across SEQ. Properties here often rent within just 14 days due to high demand, reflecting the area's desirability. As new amenities and infrastructure are developed, the region is likely to see even more interest from investors looking for solid opportunities. Jess Culling - Place Redcliffe Peninsula

Investment opportunities abound

For investors, Moreton Bay offers some of the most affordable waterfront opportunities in Southeast Queensland, with incredible returns on investment.



Culling tells a story of an incredible property flip that illustrates the area's surging popularity for homebuyers and investors.



167 Quay Circuit, Newport broke records for house prices in the area. Picture supplied

"We recently achieved a noteworthy sale on a canal property at 167 Quay Circuit, which sold for $4 million. This sale marks the highest price for a property under 650sqm in the area and is the second highest sale in Newport's history. The previous record was held by a much larger property, making this smaller block particularly impressive."



"Additionally, we had a client who purchased a home for $2.875 million two years ago, and in January this year, it was sold for $3.6 million without any renovations, showcasing the rapid appreciation in property values in this region."



Syndeysiders are flocking North

And it's not just Queenslanders who have taken notice. With Sydney buyers flocking to Moreton Bay for waterfront properties priced at a fraction of what they'd pay in New South Wales, the competition is heating up.



"Families are particularly attracted to the Redcliffe Peninsula and the broader Moreton Bay region for its abundance of parks, bike paths, beaches, waterways and fun entertainment features like the Dolphin's stadium. The area offers numerous activities for children and boasts excellent schools, both public and private. The waterfront lagoon and local markets add to the community's charm, while the convenient transport options, including the local train, make commuting to the city easier."



"For downsizers, the tranquil, relaxed atmosphere is a major draw. They appreciate the calm lifestyle the Redcliffe Peninsula offers, allowing them to walk to nearby parks and the water without the stresses of urban life."



"First home buyers view Moreton Bay as an excellent opportunity to enter the property market. They can invest in a home, make improvements, and eventually move up within the area. Personally, I remember buying my first villa at 21 and recognising the potential for growth, which many first home buyers today can see as well," reflects Culling.



Moreton Bay has something for everyone-and it's only getting hotter.