Open for inspection: A modern oasis and a glamorous old-world apartment

We've reached the midpoint of the spring selling season and the exceptional properties continue to hit the market. This week features a mix of carefully designed custom builds with impressive period properties.

5 Taylor Street, Balmoral, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

View Living Senior Reporter, January Jones gives her pick of the property listings.

Queensland: A spectacular modern oasis

What happens when an experienced local builder creates their perfect family home? A spectacular modern oasis called 'Eden'. This Balmoral property features an impressive six bedrooms and six bathrooms spread over six split level storeys. Step outside and enjoy the 8.5m infinity-edge pool, lush landscaping, entertaining patio, fire pit and grove of blossoming fruit trees.

Previously a block considered "too difficult" to build on, a few clever design choices - and a lot of style - have led to a property that can best be described as one-of-a-kind. The stunning home also perfectly blends indoor and outdoor living to soak up the enviable Brisbane weather. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Victoria: A glamorous riverside apartment

10/61 Darling Street, South Yarra, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Located inside the iconic Beverley Hills building on Darling Street, this South Yarra apartment offers historical significance in a prestigious location. Designed by architect and developer Howard Lawson in 1935, the grand facade of this Spanish Mission building is a shining jewel on the riverfront. This light-filled two-bedroom apartment has been carefully renovated to preserve period features, while also incorporating modern convenience.

There's something of an old Hollywood feel to this apartment and it's not just the name of the building. Laze around in the sun-filled terrace or take a short walk to the famous swimming pool for a refreshing dip. A true icon of Melbourne architecture, this is an opportunity not to be missed. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

New South Wales: World-class design and unbeatable views

344 Whale Beach Road, Palm Beach, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

Featured in Belle's Beautiful Australian Homes, this Palm Beach home offers world-class design with unbeatable views. Unfolding across four levels, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home offers 180 vistas from the Central Coast to Pittwater. The interior design is clean and sleek with a neutral colour palette and includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, internal lift and wine cellar. Sun-drenched entertaining decks offer multiple opportunities to take in the views, as does a heated infinity pool that seems to stretch out into the sky.



From the sparkling swimming pool to the breathtaking vistas, there are so many obvious reasons to love this home. However, there are many smaller, subtler details that make this home exceptional. There's the glorious white bathtub overlooking the ocean, the bed in the master positioned to take in the views and, of course, the steam room located on the ground floor. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

South Australia: A Zen-inspired sanctuary

1a Hutton Street, Vale Park, SA. Pic: Supplied.

Designed to evoke the calming essence of Japanese Zen, this Vale Park property offers a suburban sanctuary. The newly built home features four bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a home office overlooking the garden. The outdoor space offers a large entertaining deck with custom built bench seating and a Zen garden.



Sometimes the most special parts of a house are its smallest. In the case of this home, it's the tiny reading nook tucked carefully beneath the wooden staircase. Another subtle, but equally impressive, design feature is the cream Smeg appliances chosen to perfectly complement the neutral kitchen. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Tasmania: A character-filled family home

300 St Leonards Road, St Leonards, TAS. Pic: Supplied.

A blend of Federation charm with modern comfort, this St Leonards property is the ultimate family home. Situated on a 1,948m2 block, this period home features five bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a formal living room. With easy access to shops, schools and Launceston's CBD, this home offers space as well as convenience.



Full of charm and heritage details, this St Leonards property is bursting with character. Sit out on the sunny verandah with a cup of tea or pick a selection of vegetables from the garden to cook in the gourmet kitchen. There's also a greenhouse for any aspiring or established green thumbs. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Western Australia: An elegant period home

9 Martha Street, Guildford, WA. Pic: Supplied.

Another period home that carefully blends heritage charm with modern convenience. This four-bedroom Guildford home features a modern extension, open-plan living and dining, generous sized bedrooms and high ceilings. The outdoor areas include an alfresco entertaining area, saltwater swimming pool and pool house.

