'Picking their jaws off the ground': owners shock as home sells $1 million over reserve

A beautifully renovated Californian bungalow on Sydney's lower North Shore has sold at auction for more than $1 million above its reserve.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 22 Tyneside Avenue in Willoughby, which features landscaped gardens and a heated pool, sold at auction for $6.1 million, stunning everyone involved.

It was one of 2,697 homes that went to auction in capital cities across the country last week, the highest number of auctions since the week leading into Easter.

The higher volume of auctions saw preliminary auction clearance rates weaken. Based on results collected so far, 68.2 per cent of auctions were successful, the second lowest preliminary clearance rate so far this year, according to CoreLogic.

Listing agent Daniel Campbell from DiJones Willoughby said 11 people had registered to bid on the two-storey home in a coveted pocket of Willoughby, but after an opening bid of $5 million was placed, just three bidders were left in the running.

"We had a price guide of $4.5 million and the very first bid was above the reserve," he said.

"From there it just went bonkers. Everyone is in shock, including the vendors, who are just picking their jaws off the ground," he said.

Mr Campbell said the interest in the luxurious property came mostly from local families looking for a bigger family home.

"The successful bidders were a local family upsizing from Chatswood," he said.

He said while supply on the lower North Shore was strong, the fact that few renovated Californian bungalows had come onto the market in recent months had fuelled competition for the home.

"We've been crying out for that kind of home to come on to the market for about a year now," he said.

The vendors are seeking a sea change and looking to move to the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

"There have been a lot of older properties that need work and brand new homes that are very contemporary but Willoughby is known for its Californian bungalows, and we haven't had one that has been beautifully renovated like this in months," he said.

"This is a stunning home so there was a lot of interest," he said.

The light-filled home was one of 995 homes that went to auction in Sydney last week, well up on the 872 auctions held the previous week, but significantly lower than at the same time last year when 1,017 homes went under the hammer, according to CoreLogic.

On Sunday, CoreLogic recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate for Sydney of 70.3 per cent from 713 reported results, down from 70.6 per cent the previous week, which fell to 63.2 per cent, once finalised. This time last year Sydney's auction clearance rate was 70 per cent.

Can't get people to bid

In a prized pocket of Kew in Melbourne's east, a character-filled, 1930s home passed in at auction on a vendor's bid of $3 million after the two-storey home failed to attract a single bid.

Despite receiving interest from several parties during the sales campaign, Doug Mclauchlan from Marshall White Boroondara, said no one was willing to put up their hand on Saturday for the home at 7 Rockingham Street.

The unique five-bedroom, three-bathroom home features a separate, self-contained studio, a wide staircase and chandeliers throughout, including in one of the bathrooms.

"We had lots of interest and sent out numerous contracts, and several building inspections were conducted, but some days you just can't get people to bid," he said.

Mr Mclauchlan said the reserve for the home, which sits on a large corner block, was set at $3.25 million. It will now be listed for private sale.

"I've had a couple of approaches since the auction, and during the campaign there was interest from families looking to move in, and people who would demolish and rebuild, some for profit and some looking to build a new house for themselves," he said.

Mr Mclauchlan said he was "flabbergasted that it didn't sell at auction" but said it reflected a lack of confidence in the Melbourne market.

Nervousness in Melbourne

"There is a lot of nervousness in this city at the moment," he said.

The two-storey home was one of 1,274 homes that went to auction in Melbourne last week, well up on the 1,164 auctions held the previous week, and the 1,017 homes that went under the hammer at the same time last year, according to CoreLogic.

On Sunday, CoreLogic recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate for Melbourne of 68.3 per cent from 925 reported results, compared to 68.5 per cent the previous week, which fell to 61.3 per cent, once finalised. This time last year Melbourne's auction clearance rate was 63.9 per cent.

Next Saturday, auctions in Melbourne are expected to drop dramatically as the city turns its attention to the AFL grand final. Just 250 auctions are scheduled across the city next week, with many auctions being held mid-week.

Goodbye to family home

In Brisbane's south, a 1950s classic brick and timber high-set cottage, built and owned by the one family, sold under the hammer on Saturday for $1.251 million.

Listing agent Peter Florentzos from LJ Hooker Property Partners Sunnybank Hills and Mount Gravatt said it was an emotional day for the family.

"I was selling the home on behalf of the family who were the original owners and built the house in 1957," said Mr Florentzos of the house at 51 Wilclarke Street, Upper Mount Gravatt.

"The family were there at the auction. They are all in their late 50s and early 60s. They were born there, so they have lots of memories," he said.

Mr Florentzos said bidding for the home, which still has many of its original features, including solid timber floors, the original tiled bathroom, and front porch with iron balustrade and sweeping views, opened at $1.010 million.

Of the 12 registered bidders, four were actively involved in the competitive auction, including young families, renovators and buyers planning to demolish and rebuild on the site.

The successful bidders were a young couple who plan to do a "mini renovation," Mr Florentzos said.

He said Saturday's competitive auction and strong selling price reflected the confidence in the Brisbane property market.

"It was a good result, and the family were very, very happy," he said.

"The depth of buyers is strong, and we are seeing general confidence in the market," he said

The family cottage was one of 134 homes that went to auction across Brisbane last week, lower than the 176 auctions held the previous week, and the 236 auctions held at the same time last year, according to CoreLogic.

On Sunday, CoreLogic recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate for Brisbane of 56.8 per cent from 95 reported results, down from 64.3 per cent the previous week, which fell to 60.6 per cent, once finalised. This time last year the Brisbane auction clearance rate was 61.3 per cent.

Windfall in Adelaide

In Adelaide, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 68 Gladstone Avenue, Kilburn has sold under the hammer for $1.46 million - $900,000 more than when it last sold in 2017.

The family home was fully renovated and extended in 2020 and features a large, modern kitchen and living area that opens onto an alfresco dining area and spacious backyard.

Listing agent Marco Lai from Ray White Adelaide City said the property had attracted 14 registered bidders with three of them getting involved on Saturday to push the selling price $85,000 above its reserve.

"Bidding started at $1 million and was quite competitive from there. We had more than about 20 bids," Mr Lai said.

He said the most interest came from families looking for a large home in a convenient location and a growing suburb.

"The buyers were a local family looking to upsize. They've been looking for more than six months," he said.

"They finally found something suitable for them, which is move in ready."

Mr Lai said there was a big appetite across the Adelaide market for properties that are ready to move into.

"The market is good for those houses that are ready to go. I think people are getting sick of doing renovations and are happy to pay more for move in ready properties," he said.

The renovated home was one of 206 properties that went to auction in Adelaide last week, higher than the 155 auctions held the previous week, and the 176 auctions held at the same time last year, according to CoreLogic.

On Sunday, CoreLogic recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate for Adelaide of 74.6 per cent from 114 reported results, down from 82.2 per cent the previous week, which fell to 70.8 per cent, once finalised. This time last year the Adelaide auction clearance rate was 73.3 per cent.

Lift off in Perth

In the coveted, inner-city Perth suburb of Dalkeith, a stunning four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with a pool and spa has sold at auction for $6.475 million.

Listing agent Vivien Yap from Ray White Dalkeith/Claremont said five active bidders competed for the luxury home at 30 Browne Avenue, which features several living zones, and wings, a lift and a Japanese pond.

"This was a very popular campaign. We actually had a lot of people trying to get into the area because of the schools and a lot of buyers who had tried to buy in surrounding suburbs but came back to Dalkeith because they felt it was the best suburb for them to buy in," Ms Yap said.

"The auction started at $4.9 million and then we did have the two final bidders go head to head. One was from south of the river and another was from the western suburbs.

"The buyer always felt this was such a luxurious home. The lawn is gorgeous, there's a lot of room for a family to run around and it also has a lift so it can be a forever home or is well suited for a multigenerational family," she said

The Perth auction market is relatively small with most properties selling by private sale. However, over the past week, Ms Yap and the team at Ray White Dalkeith/Claremont transacted more than $23 million under auction conditions.

The impressive, two-storey home was one of 16 homes that went under the hammer last week in Perth. On Sunday CoreLogic reported that Perth's auction clearance rate the previous week was 73.3 per cent, with 15 auctions, compared 31.6 per cent at the same time last year, when 19 homes went to auction.

Double no deal

In White Hills, four kilometres northeast of Bendigo's CBD, Matt Connolly from Ray White Bendigo took two houses in the same street to auction on Saturday.

While the two homes, which are located just 500 metres apart on Napier Street, both got passed in, one is now under contract and Mr Connolly is negotiating with unconditional buyers on the other.

An unrenovated three-bedroom home at 364 Napier Street, with a price guide of $395,000 to $430,000, and a classic 1970s porch, went under the hammer at 10.30am.

Despite having six interested parties, it didn't reach its reserve at auction and will now be sold through private sale.

Mr Connolly said the two homes attracted two very different sets of buyers, with 364 Napier Street popular among investors.

Meanwhile, an Edwardian home at 440 Napier Street, which boasts many period features, including embossed wallpaper, polished Baltic pine floors, a decorative archway and pressed metal ceilings, attracted the interest of buyers hoping to renovate and move in.

"We had several parties interested in 440 Napier Street, with most of them being owner-occupiers," he said.

The large home, which was listed for sale for $490,000 to $539,000, was passed in at the midday auction but is now under contract.

"It didn't sell under the hammer but we managed to get a conditional offer after the auction," he said.

Mr Connolly said the Bendigo market was experiencing "an adjustment period" and that some types of properties were selling better than others.

"Stock that is oversupplied isn't achieving strong results, but turnkey properties are getting better results and homes in good areas are also selling well," he said.

"We had one open house today that had 35 groups through, which is unbelievable. And we're still seeing investors come through even though we keep hearing that investors have had enough in Victoria," he said.

Low clearance rates

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said the weekend's clearance rate was the second lowest this year, after the week ending June 9, which coincided with the King's birthday long weekend in several states and territories, when the preliminary clearance rate was 67.3 per cent.

"The number of auctions is set to drop substantially next week due to the AFL grand final long weekend, with around 1,930 homes currently scheduled to go under the hammer," Mr Lawless said.

Melbourne has around 250 homes scheduled for auction next week compared with close to 1,300 in Sydney.