Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

QLD

When interest rates come down, does it mean prices will go up?

By Rachel Wells

By Rachel Wells, Freelance property reporter

First published 9 October 2024, 5:25 am

FOLLOW US ON

While interest rate cuts can't come soon enough for many homeowners, the predicted cuts, which some economists forecast could come as early as December, could see home prices in some capital cities jump by more than $15,000.

However, analysis by the Ray White Group shows that house prices in some capital cities will be impacted by lower interest rates more than others.

Based on historical data, which maps the impact of previous interest rate cuts on house prices, Ray White predicts prices in Sydney could increase by as much as 1.4 per cent, adding $15,300 to the median house price, when the next rate cut is announced.

On the rise

In Melbourne, a rate cut could see median house prices increase by 1 per cent, pushing the median house price up by $8000. And in Brisbane, median house prices could rise by $3400 or 0.4 per cent, based on the Ray White analysis.

In cities, such as Perth and Darwin, however, the impact of interest rate cuts are likely to have far less impact on house prices. The analysis showed that there was no monthly percentage change in house prices following a rate cut in these cities since January 2011.

"Overall, Sydney and Melbourne are the most sensitive to interest rate changes, primarily because of high debt levels," Ray White Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee said.

"In more affordable locations, the link is a lot weaker. And in markets like Perth and Darwin, commodity cycles can have a much bigger impact," she said.

Supply and demand

Ms Consibee said while in most other capital cities, interest rate cuts are likely to put some upward pressure on house prices, there are a lot of other factors which often have a bigger impact on price movements, namely population growth and housing supply.

"More people need more housing and population growth unsurprisingly results in house price rises. The impact of strong population growth has been seen since the end of the pandemic when prices grew, despite interest rates rapidly rising," she said.

Ms Consibee says it comes down supply versus demand.

"If population growth is occurring but housing supply is constrained, house price growth will occur due to the shortage.

"Right now, we are in an environment of constrained housing supply due to rising construction costs and this is likely a key factor in keeping house prices high despite a rising interest rate environment," she said.

Feel factor

Ms Consibee said sentiment towards housing also played a significant factor in housing prices. When sentiment is high, markets tend to see a higher number of people bidding at auction, resulting in price growth.

"Since the start of the year, the market has shifted in most locations, with the number of bidders per home at auction reducing. This has led to price growth softening," she said.

With news that the financial markets are pricing in four interest rate cuts over the next 12 months, home buyer sentiment could soon change, particularly in softer markets like Melbourne, contributing to greater auction attendance and putting upward pressure on prices.

WA
VIC
National
QLD

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Claiming breakfast hampers and other tax tips for your Airbnb
Claiming breakfast hampers and other tax tips for your Airbnb
Tasmania’s most affordable suburbs
Tasmania’s most affordable suburbs
'A stunning home': Bulli 10-acre estate changes hands for $4m-plus
'A stunning home': Bulli 10-acre estate changes hands for $4m-plus
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

7 homes across Australia to unleash your inner tennis pro

7 homes across Australia to unleash your inner tennis pro

By January Jones
Open for inspection: The best sea change properties around Australia

Open for inspection: The best sea change properties around Australia

By January Jones
Break point: New price for Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's 'viral' Burleigh Heads home

Break point: New price for Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's 'viral' Burleigh Heads home

By January Jones
2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich

2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich

By Emily Rayner