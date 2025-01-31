"You and I are gonna live forever": A $140 million wellness tower promises IV drips and cold plunge therapy

As high net wealth individuals prioritise health over wealth, luxury real estate is undergoing a transformation.

Enclave, a new development in Broadbeach, Queensland, marks Australia's entry into this burgeoning "live forever" movement.

This $140 million, 23-storey residential tower developed by Queensland-based developer GRAYA™, led by brothers Rob and Andrew Gray, exemplifies the paradigm shift, and may be Australia's first longevity residence.

Enclave's exclusive facilities promise health, wealth and happiness. Pic supplied

The 'longevity living' trend has recently gained significant momentum due to individuals like Bryan Johnson, the billionaire featured in the trending Netflix documentary "Don't Die - The Man Who Wants to Live Forever" (2025).

Johnson's substantial investments in anti-aging research and self-experimentation have fueled widespread interest in extending lifespan through dietary adjustments, technological advancements, and innovative residential design.

Enclave features the striking architectuiral design and construction GRAYA(TM) is known for

"Enclave will cater to the growing global demand for holistic wellness and longevity, and will provide residents with services and equipment that you'd only find at the world's most exclusive wellness clubs," said GRAYA™ CEO Rob Gray.

A home designed for youthful longevity

Enclave seamlessly integrates longevity science into its architectural design. The entire first floor houses an expansive spa and wellness center, featuring treatments typically found in exclusive wellness clubs including IV drip therapy, massage, acupuncture, and dry needling.

Award-winning Sydney interior design practice Tom Mark Henry has been appointed to curate the interior spaces within Enclave, which prioritise air quality, natural light and comfort. Pic supplied

Residents can also access hot and cold plunge pools renowned among biohackers for reducing inflammation and boosting metabolism, alongside a steam room and sauna which promotes detoxification and cellular regeneration.

If mindfulness and stress reduction are more your cup of (herbal) tea, you can indulge in a hydrotherapy spa and mineral pools and zone out in meditation and relaxation spaces.

Enclave's commitment to wellness extends beyond the spa. Residents also enjoy a private gym and personal training where they can access nutritional guidance from nutritionists and dieticians

And for those wanting to keep the environment as pure as their bodies they can subscribe to a Tesla car share for environmentally conscious transportation

Oh, and a concierge service is on hand to assist with booking private chefs to surf lessons.

Ron and Andrew Gray pictured founders of GRAYA(TM)

"This is our tallest tower to date, and we've designed a scheme that we're incredibly proud of - this is one of the Gold Coast's true lifestyle offerings, with protected ocean views, high-end finishes, and whole-floor residences where every detail has been carefully considered to give residents a laid-back yet luxurious life just metres from the sand," said Rob.

With 8 half-floor residences (138sqm - 160sqm), 15 full-floor residences (305sqm), and a three-storey penthouse (estimated at a record-breaking $25M+), Enclave goes beyond a good pamper session ... Its emphasis on wellness, longevity, and advanced technology establishes a new benchmark for luxury 'longevity' living.

"Our goal is to create exceptional projects that set new benchmarks for luxury living, and we will be bringing over a decade of key learnings and experience to Enclave," said Andrew.