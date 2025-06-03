Rainforest acreage with resident wallabies and wombats listed with $2.65m guide

NSW

Updated 1 year ago

Published 3 June 2025

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34 Escotts Lane, Martinsville, is listed with a guide of $2.65 million with Ben Wrigley and Sarah Bennett at Ellejayne Realty. Picture supplied

A house on 40 acres surrounded by rainforest and home to wildlife, including wallabies and wombats, has hit the market in Lake Macquarie.

The acreage at 34 Escotts Lane, Martinsville, is listed with a guide of $2.65 million with Ben Wrigley and Sarah Bennett at Ellejayne Realty.

34 Escotts Lane, Martinsville

The property includes a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house and a separate self-contained one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin.

The listing has attracted 90 buyer enquiries since it went to market.

WATCH: Take a look at this 40-acre property listed in Martinsville.

"It is the first time offered in its current format [with the house]," Mr Wrigley said.

"The house was built by the owners in 2018 using timber sourced from the property and milled on site."

The entry foyer and family room. Picture supplied

The single-level house features handcrafted timberwork in every room.

Cathedral-style ceilings with exposed timber beams in the open-plan living, dining and kitchen area are a striking feature of the home.

One of the four bedrooms. Picture supplied

The bedrooms have high ceilings and exposed timber beams, including the main with a walk-in robe and ensuite.

The kitchen has a large island with timber benchtops and sliding barn doors in the family room open to the living room.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

At the rear of the house is a covered alfresco area with an expansive timber deck overlooking the property's surrounding bushland.

"The owner is a boilermaker by trade, but his passion is timber, so all of the timber used in the house is from the site," he said.

The alfresco area and deck. Picture supplied

"It has a spectacular design and finishes, with raked ceilings constructed from quality Martinsville hardwood."

Mr Wrigley said the owners undertook extensive grounds work to create a thriving rainforest environment.

The property spans 40 acres. Picture supplied

They planted a diverse range of native trees, and eradicated invasive species such as privet and lantana to allow the rainforest to flourish.

The rainforest is alongside a freshwater stream flowing from the Watagan Mountains.

Wallabies and kangaroos are among the wildlife spotted on the property. Picture supplied

The acreage is also home to resident wildlife, including wallabies, kangaroos and native birdlife such as lyrebirds, king parrots and yellow-breasted robins.

"It runs off Owens Road, so you can't see or hear anyone; it's very peaceful and the wildlife is incredible," he said.

An aerial view of the property. Picture supplied

"There are wallabies, wombats and bush turkeys. It is an amazing property."

According to Cotaity, the median house value in Martinsville is $1.14 million.

34 Escotts Lane, Martinsville.

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