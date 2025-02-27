'Rare opportunity': Large block directly opposite Lake Illawarra for sale

The level 1389 square metre block is located directly opposite Lake Illawarra. Picture: Supplied

A level 1389 square metre block directly opposite Lake Illawarra is on the market and attracting strong buyer interest.

The property, located at 448 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley is for sale via Expressions of Interest.

The land has reportedly been in the same family's ownership for more than a century.

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448 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

The block is located near Berkeley Harbour, the lakeside cycleway and Berkeley Olympic Pool, and within walking distance to shops.

CoreLogic records don't provide many details on the property's ownership history.



However, selling agent, Owen Taylor from Illawarra Estate Agents said it had been owned by the same family since the early 1900s.

"They've always kept it in the family, and it does have sentimental value," he said.

"They grew up fishing across the road, and the original owner, then his son were both professional fishermen who would catch prawns... They had an old shed on the land where they used to prepare the fish for the markets."

The property is attracting strong buyer interest. Picture: Supplied

Mr Taylor said there had been plenty of interest during its few weeks on the market.

He said the property provided a series of options for its next owner, including subdivision, building a family compound or creating a lakeview home with a north-facing yard.

"It's been a combination of developers and those looking for a large-scale block to build on across from the lake.

"It's a rare opportunity; there aren't many comparables to select from across the lake.

"It could go to someone who sees more value as a residential prospect, or a development.

"A new owner could develop it, or build a family home.

"Because of the size of the land, you could build a home, and have the pool and the shed. You can have the type of home that plenty of people want, but you can never find a big enough parcel of land for it."

There isn't currently a price guide available.

23 Ashton Close, Albion Park has sold. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic records, recent land sales in the suburb include the 721 square metres at 5 Leicester Street, Berkeley fetching $490,000 in 2024.

However, this block wasn't located directly opposite the water.

Other recent land sales in the region include a block of residential land at Shell Cove fetching $3 million.



The site enjoys a premium harbourfront location, uninterrupted marina views, and three storeys plus a basement are allowed.



Selling agent, Bernie Humphreys from Frasers said it had sold to a Shell Cove businessperson, who planned to build a home there within a year or two.

This follows a buyer recently snapping up a beachside block at Shell Cove for a multi-million dollar price.

The 510 square metres of residential land at Lot 8311, 100 Boollwarroo Parade sold for $2.795 million.



Also, a block of residential land at Albion Park changed hands.

The 849 square metre block, located at 23 Ashton Close sold for $550,000.

Selling agent, Mr Taylor said the property was sold to an Illawarra builder who would likely eventually build townhouses on the site.