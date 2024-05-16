Rare: Waterfront house listed on Valentine strip where nobody has sold since the '90s

WATCH: Take a look inside this Belmont mansion that recently sold for $4 million.

29 Valentine Crescent in Valentine is set to hit the market next week with a guide of $3.1 million with Chasse Ede at Presence Real Estate. Picture supplied

IT is one of only five houses on an exclusive waterfront strip in Valentine.

And now, 29 Valentine Crescent is set to hit the market for the first time in 32 years with an asking price of around $3.1 million listed with Chasse Ede at Presence Real Estate.

The property has almost 20 metres of water frontage. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show it was last sold in 1992 for $375,000.



All five homes along the strip remain tightly held by their owners, with CoreLogic sales records showing the most recent transaction was in 1993 when the house next door at number 27 sold for $365,000.



The property is one of only five homes on the waterfront on Valentine Crescent. Picture supplied

"The owners have been there for more than 30 years, but it is time for a changing of the guard," Mr Ede said.



"They sold multiple properties to buy this one many years ago and they have absolutely loved it.

The lake view from the dining room. Picture supplied

"There are only a handful of houses along that strip and I believe the last time a house traded along there was in the 1990s.

"Nothing has sold."



The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home occupies a 543 square metre block on a waterfront position with almost 20 metres of lake frontage.



The property has a boat ramp. Picture supplied

Mr Ede said the house was designed to capture the right amount of sun in summer and all day winter sun.



It has direct access to the lake and a boat ramp, with the potential to add a jetty.

Inside the home combines original features with modern updates including the kitchen which has Caesarstone benchtops.

The kitchen has Caesarstone benchtops. Picture supplied

The kitchen flows through to a large open-plan dining and living area which has access to the alfresco area overlooking the lake.

The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite

While the property has undergone updates over the years, Mr Ede said there was scope "for someone else to take it to the next phase".

The courtyard. Picture supplied

"You could put another level on top," he said.

"What I love about it is you go through the carport and through a little courtyard that faces north, and you can look straight through to the water.

"That's what you're met with - the water is right there."

The open plan dining and living room. Picture supplied

The property will officially hit the market next week.

Mr Ede said the listing was already drawing a high level of pre-market interest from buyers on the Presence data base, with more than 140 enquiries so far.

"We already have six to eight groups on a shortlist to have a look at it," he said.

The house has four bedrooms. Picture supplied

The sellers are only the second family to own the property.



Mr Ede said they toyed with the idea of selling "for years but they have always decided to stay".



"However, there has been good activity in the market in Valentine, so now it's time to sell," he said.



The main bathroom is in its original condition. Picture supplied

"They have seen other sales along those prestige strips out there and they are ready to pass the baton on to the next custodians."

Valentine Crescent runs off Dilkera Avenue which is the most expensive street in Valentine, with nine houses selling for more than $3 million.



An aerial shot of the house. Picture supplied

The top 25 sales in Valentine are all held on Dilkera Avenue.

Last week, a waterfront home at 83 Dilkera Avenue sold for a sum understood to be around $4 million.

The median house price in Valentine is $1,237,512, according to CoreLogic.

29 Valentine Crescent, Valentine.

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