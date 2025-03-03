Regional house values continue to rise after interest rate cut

Homeowners in regional Australia have been given some good news, with house prices continuing to rise after the first interest rate cuts in more than two years.

Home prices in regional Australia nationally are continuing to rise after the first interest rate cuts in more than four years. Pic: Shutterstock

The latest home value figures show that regional prices continue to grow at a higher rate than their city counterparts.

And despite more companies cracking down on work from home, regional prices in both commuter areas and beyond are holding up.

Rate reaction

Regional housing conditions continued to show a stronger growth trend relative to the capital city counterparts in February according to CoreLogic.



Values across the combined regionals index rose 0.4 per cent over the month compared to the 0.3 per cent monthly for city markets overall.



However, CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless, said the improved housing conditions have more to do with improved sentiment than any immediate improvement in borrowing capacity.

Lower interest rates look to be flowing through to improved buyer sentiment. Pic: Shutterstock

"Expectations of lower interest rates, which solidified in February, look to be flowing through to improved buyer sentiment," Mr Lawless said.

"Along with the modest rise in values, we have also seen an improvement in auction clearance rates, which have risen back to around long-run average levels across the major auction markets."

The median value for regional housing in Australia is $661,966 compared to that of the combined capital, which is $896,613.

Sydney remains the most expensive city to buy a home, with the median dwelling price at $1.186 million.

The most expensive regional market is Australia is the Tweed Valley, which takes in Byron Bay, with a median dwelling value fo $1.024 million.

City to country

Mr Lawless said internal migration, is just part of the reason that regional home prices have continued to grow in Australia.

"There is a second wind in regional population growth for internal migration that' s favouring the regions," Mr Lawless said.

The latest figures from the Regional Australia Institute showed city-to-regional relocations are 19.8 per cent above the pre-Covid average and 1.8 per cent above the average recorded during the height of lockdowns.

A "second wind" in people moving from the city to the country could be contributing to keeping home prices rising. Pic: Shutterstock

Mr Lawless said while growth continued in coastal lifestyle and commutable areas, such as Wollongong and Newcastle in New South Wales, greater growth was happening further away from capital cities.



"What's happening now is the regions that are showing the strongest growth rates are much more rural," he said.

This included Townsville in Queensland, which showed a whopping 24.4 per cent growth in home prices in February, along with mining-heavy regions in Western Australia, including the Pilbara and Goldfields.

Likewise real estate group Ray White reported on strong regional house price growth.

This occurred in particular in WA and South Australia where regional house prices have surged by 13.3 per cent and 11.3 per cent respectively over the past year according to the Ray WhiteHouse Price Report.

Larger centres

In NSW the Upper Hunter region, which also has resource-based employment, saw the biggest growth in prices for regions in the state with an annual rise of 8.2 per cent.

Larger centres such as Newcastle and Dapto-Port Kembla in the Illawarra have also seen strong growth.

Newcastle has seen 5.3 per cent growth in home prices over the last year bringing house prices to $939,560.

Newcastle agent George Rafty of First National Newcastle City said rate cuts had "brought more optimism from buyers".

He said there was plenty of demand for properties in the million dollar price bracket, there were less buyers in higher price brackets.

"Around $1.3 million up to $1.8 million there is still plenty of activity," Mr Rafty said.

"Once you are cross the $2 million mark then there is a limited amount of buyers and it is a buyers market."