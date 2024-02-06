Relief for mortgage holders as RBA leaves interest rates on hold

As widely predicted the RBA has left the cash rate on hold at its January meeting.



That's still welcome news however for those with a mortgage, as the cash rate now sits at 4.35 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept the cash rate at 4.35 per cent in February, a relief for homeowners.

It is the second month running that the official cash rate has been left on hold by Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock.



There was no announcement in January, and in December 2023 the rate was also left on hold.



However the cash rate still sits at 4.35 per cent, which is a 12 year high following the last rise in November.



"At its meeting today the Board decided to leave the cash rate at 4.35 per cent," Ms Bullock said in a statement which highlighted that inflation continues to moderate but remains high.



"Inflation continued to ease in the December quarter. Despite this progress, inflation remains high at 4.1 per cent," she said.



It was also noted that the outlook is still highly uncertain.

"While there are encouraging signs, the economic outlook is uncertain and the Board remains highly attentive to inflation risks."



It noted that "the Board expects that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range" it was concluded in the press release.



In a break from tradition Ms Bullock will also hold a press conference following the announcement today, along with releasing the official press release.

The hold on rates was highly anticipated, and follows better than expected inflation figure of 4.1 per cent last week.

Now the focus is on when the RBA will provide any clues to the timing of future rate cuts - and therefore a smaller amount being paid out in mortgage repayments for Australian homeowners.



The big four banks have put their predictions on when a cash rate cut could be announced. Pic: Shutterstock

When will your mortgage payments drop?

The big four banks have put their predictions on when a cash rate cut could be announced.

CBA and Westpac have predicted September this year for the first cut rate announcement, while ANZ and NAB have forecasted that the first rate cut will happen in November.

According to modelling by RateCity for the average borrower, with a $500,000 balance today and 25 years remaining, a cash rate cut could potentially equate to as much as a $76 reduction in their monthly mortgage repayments.



Two cuts could translate into a savings of up to $151 a month, if their bank passes it on in full.

How will it affect the property market

How any future rate cuts could affect the property market is also already being debated.



Speculation as to when the RBA may cut interest rates is likely to result in more people jumping back into the market according to Mathew Tiller, LJ Hooker Group's Head of Research and Business Intelligence.



He said that while there are some suggestions this could happen as early as May, he believes it is more likely to occur in August.

"The talk is now about when they are going to cut interest rates and as this circulates buyers will think rates have peaked and will start looking for the bottom of the market which could bring further activity," Mr Tiller said.