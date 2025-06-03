Renovate or detonate: 'Totally original' Figtree home to go under the hammer

WATCH: What to expect for regional property markets during winter

A "totally original" Figtree home offering a range of possibilities for prospective buyers is on the market.

The property, located at 106 Bellevue Road, Figtree is due to be auctioned on June 21.

The marketing describes the three-bedroom home, sitting on 551 square metres, as "a rare opportunity" and a "never been sold before original family home set on a near level parcel of land".



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The property, located at 106 Bellevue Road, Figtree is due to be auctioned on June 21. Picture: Supplied

"This original family home is in need of major renovations to bring the property back to its former glory," the marketing states.



Selling agent, Michael Moate from Richardson and Wrench Figtree said interest so far was from three types of buyers - those looking to build a duplex on the site, others keen to undertake a knockdown-rebuild, and those who viewed the existing home as a fixer-upper.

"I think the premium buyer will be someone who will want to knock it down, or someone looking to fix it up," Mr Moate said.

The three-bedroom home sits on 551 square metres. Picture: Supplied

Mr Moate said the home would be going to auction as scheduled, and wouldn't be sold prior.

"It's about 50 years old, owner-occupied since day one, never been renovated, never been touched," he said.

"There hasn't been anything spent on the kitchen or bathroom... Totally original, the carpet, the whole lot, it's never been changed.

The home has been in its current ownership for several decades. Picture: Supplied

"It has beautiful views - absolutely spectacular northern views and you can see the ocean. The aspect at the back is where the money is."

Mr Moate said you couldn't really live in the home in its current state.

"The kitchen works, the bathroom works... But it's too dangerous to rent it out because the decks and verandas are all falling apart."

Mr Moate said there wasn't a price guide available, but the recent transacting of a "neglected" Figtree home with past termite damage was a comparable sale.



That three-bedroom home is located at 37 Cypress Avenue, Figtree.

Located at the top of the street and being offered for sale for the first time, the brick-and-tile home sold for $920,000.

Set on an approximately 575 square metre block of near-level land, other features include a large renovated bathroom, polished timber floors, a sunroom, and a large outdoor alfresco entertaining area.



It was believed to have been in the same ownership since the early 1970s.

The selling agent for that property, Mr Moate said the home was sold to an Illawarra buyer, who planned to undertake a knockdown-rebuild.

According to Cotality, currently the median sales price of houses in Figtree is $1.1 million.