Reserve smashed in the 'Fastest Auction Campaign in Australia'

By Jessica Agoston- Cleary



WATCH: Australia's fastest auction campaign

If there's one thing every real estate agent and seller knows, it's that anything can happen on auction day.



And Place Estate Agents just proved it with what they're calling "The Fastest Auction Campaign in Australia."

12 Laura Street, Highgate Hill: Pic supplied

Brisbane's property market is setting a blistering pace, with a record-breaking five-day auction campaign at 12 Laura Street, Highgate Hill.

This record-breaking campaign led by agent Michael Hatzifotis of Place Kangaroo Point and chief auctioneer Peter Burgin, underscores the continued strength of Brisbane's property market.

12 Laura Street, Highgate Hill: Pic supplied

The home attracted huge interest, culminating in an intense bidding war with 36 bids from eight registered bidders. In a fiercely competitive showdown, the property ultimately sold for $1,490,000-a staggering $90,000 over reserve.

12 Laura Street, Highgate Hill: Pic supplied

The successful buyers, a local family, were drawn to the home for its sought-after state school catchment, securing a prized spot in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the sellers, who had called the property home for 15 years, were understandably emotional as they passed it on to its new owners.

Despite CoreLogic reporting Brisbane took out the lowest preliminary clearance rate at 55.0% across 185 auctions, this lightning speed campaign shows demand is still at an all-time high as the city continues to be one of Australia's most dynamic real estate hotspots.

Tuscan architecturally designed dream goes to auction

With Western Australia posting an auction clearance rate of just 25 percent this weekend, the vendors and new owners of a stunning Tuscan estate designed by award-winning architect Philippa Mowbray were both celebrating with champagne.

36 Watkins Road, Dalkeith Pic supplied

Built in 2000 and renovated in 2014, the grand family home at 36 Watkins Road, Dalkeith saw the original owners raise their family and celebrate multiple milestones in the elegant property that seamlessly blends a Tuscan feel with an Australian way of life.

36 Watkins Road, Dalkeith Pic supplied

Comprising five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a versatile study/theatre room as well as a true entertainer's kitchen, Ms Vivien Yap of Ray White Dalkeith/Claremont was thrilled with the result.

"The current owners have adored this home. They're relocating now that their children have moved out of home. It was fantastic to sell it to another beautiful family who have brought their dream home."

36 Watkins Road, Dalkeith Pic supplied

While Ms. Yap was able to secure an exceptional sale price of $6.150 million, with seven registered bidders vying for a happy ending to their fairy tale; she notes that the market still has its challenges.

"The market at the luxury high end is still a little bit slower. But I think that's because buyers remain cautious," she says.

"Buyers at this end tend to be cautious anyway, but certainly the interest rate announcement has stimulated increased interest and I'm seeing a resurgence in the market. Overall, what I see happening in the market as we move into quarter two of 2025 is good, strong demand and a lack of supply. That all points to the market remaining extremely strong."

For vendors who have been biding their time and waiting to bring their property to market, this is music to the ears.

Adelaide: A fully renovated 1890 cottage oozing charm delights first home buyers

Known to locals as The Olive Grove, 18 Elizabeth Street, Eastwood presents another fantastic opportunity for first-home buyers or right-sizers in Adelaide to secure their piece of history.

18 Elizabeth Street, Eastwood Pic supplied

Built in 1890 and renovated to perfection by the current owners, the home has two bedrooms, one bath, a coveted laneway access and a pizza oven.

18 Elizabeth Street, Eastwood Pic supplied

Passed in at auction this weekend, listing agent Ms.Alexandra Green of Harris Real estate Kent Town describes the property as the "perfect blend of history and contemporary."

Renovated by the current owners, who have operated it as a successful Air BnB for the past few years due to its perfect position a stone's throw from the best Adelaide has to offer, the home suits those looking for a quintessential Adelaide lifestyle.

18 Elizabeth Street, Eastwood Pic supplied

The pizza oven and olive grove certainly amplify the relaxed, Adelaide state of mind.

While this gem might have passed in, bucking South Australia's 65 percent auction clearance rate this weekend, Ms. Green is negotiating with two strong contenders post auction.

"In contrast to the end of last year, I'm feeling that there is a lot more optimism in the market, especially with first home buyers and families. Things are feeling a little more achievable," says Ms. Green.

"Before the rate cut there was just a lot of negative energy. We are seeing a lot more movement now."

According to CoreLogic, 140 homes were taken to market in Adelaide with a strong 77.9% preliminary clearance rate reported.

Movement, urgency and strong post-auction negotiations are certainly the theme for the first weekend of March auctions across the country.

As banks begin to pass on the rate cut benefit to borrowers in the weeks ahead, sales results and competition can only get stronger, despite the cooler weather.

Next week auction numbers are set to dip to around 1,580 due to a long weekend in Victoria (labour day).