Richmond's iconic 'Vine House' has hit the market for $3.95 million

Nestled in the heart of Richmond, a striking property known for its unique vine-clad Victorian facade has hit the market with a price guide of $3.95 million and $4.3 million.

'Vine House' has undergone a remarkable transformation with architecture and interior design practice Therefore Studio, and landscape architecture practice Acre at the helm.

The result is a light-filled, luxurious inner-city haven.

The property is known for its unique vine-clad Victorian facade. Pic: Supplied.

The two-storey renovation is centred around a north-facing courtyard and a leafy lightwell, ensuring that nature is woven seamlessly into the home.

The sale is being managed by agents David Sciola, Elliot Gill and Carla Fetter from Jellis Craig Stonnington.

The result of the renovation is a light-filled, luxurious inner-city haven. Pic: Supplied.

Of the Richmond property, Sciola said it was "iconic".

"It's one of the most recognisable houses in Richmond, mainly because of the beautiful creeping vine that's growing on the facade," he said. "It was built around 1888, so it's a late Victorian double-storey freestanding brick home, and it's only the second time it's come to market."

The property was last sold in December 2015 for $1.9 million. Pic: Supplied.

The property was last sold in December 2015 for $1.9 million.

After purchasing the property, Sciola said the vendors set about gutting and rebuilding the home.

The heart of the home is the expansive open-plan living zone. Pic: Supplied.

"The architect was very forward-thinking and even though there's a lot of concrete and steel, it's got a great warmth to it," he said. "The floor plan really takes advantage of that north-facing courtyard and then you've also got that beautiful internal lightwell that goes up both levels with a gorgeous evergreen tree."

The home features four bedrooms with every room offering an abundance of natural light and views of greenery.

Every room offers an abundance of natural light and views of greenery. Pic: Supplied.

The formal living room features traditional high ceilings and sash windows creating a sophisticated atmosphere.

A nearby study offers a serene retreat, complete with a picture window that frames the verdant garden outside.

Only hitting the market earlier this week, Sicola said the interest has been strong. Pic: Supplied.

The heart of the home is the expansive open-plan living zone complete with a Cheminees Philippe wood heater.

Sun-soaked spaces encircle the courtyard, where a built-in Beefeater BBQ and a custom Fenwesco parrilla grill provide the perfect setup for hosting guests.

One of the four bedrooms. Pic: Supplied.

Only hitting the market earlier this week, Sicola said the interest has been strong.

"We've had a really great push on social media and the videos have been getting tens of thousands of views already," he said. "There's a lot of buzz."

A built-in Beefeater BBQ and a custom Fenwesco parrilla grill provide the perfect setup for hosting guests. Pic: Supplied.

Beyond its stunning design, the property also offers excellent convenience with a lockup garage that includes both internal and external access.

Located just moments from popular cafes, restaurants, Yarra River bike paths, the Royal Botanic Gardens and public transport, this home combines the best of inner-city living with a peaceful, nature-inspired sanctuary.

167 Brighton Street, Richmond is currently listed for sale by David Sciola, Elliot Gill and Carla Fetter from Jellis Craig Stonnington. The price guide is $3.95 million to $4.3 million.