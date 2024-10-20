Bidder on offshore oil rig puts in top offer for riverfront apartment

A three-bedroom riverfront apartment in the prestigious suburb of Claremont in Perth has sold under the hammer for $1.284 million.

The riverfront apartment in the Perth suburb of Claremont boasts stunning views across the Swan River from most rooms. Pic: Supplied

Lead agent Deborah Brady from Ray White Cottesloe/Mosman Park said three of the four registered bidders took part in the auction, with two of them bidding remotely.

The apartment at 16/42 Victoria Avenue, on the shores of Freshwater Bay, boasts stunning views across the Swan River from most rooms, including the bedrooms, as well as two balconies.

With the median value of apartments in Perth increasing 6.4 per cent in the September quarter and 25 per cent in the past year, according to CoreLogic, the vendor decided it was a good time to sell her investment property.

The median value of apartments in Perth has increased 6.4 per cent in the September quarter and 25 per cent in the past year. Pic: Supplied

"She had it rented out and decided now was the time to sell as the tenants were moving out. We did some painting, installed new carpet and staged it beautifully for sale," said Ms Brady.

The winning bidder phoned into the auction from an offshore oil rig in Africa

"The buyer had never seen the property in person due to being away for work, but we showed his family and friends through the apartment and he was determined to tune into the auction at 3am local time," she said.

Meanwhile, the under bidder was dialling in from a boardroom meeting in Sydney, and the third bidder was a local in Perth.

The auction was one of just 19 homes that went under the hammer in Perth last week, with most homes being sold by private sale. Last week 13 properties went to auction.

Renovated home fails to sell

A contemporary four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the inner southern suburb of Daw Park in Adelaide has converted to a private sale after no one placed a bid on Saturday.

The newly-renovated home at 2a Crozier Avenue is expected to set a new price record for the suburb when it does finally sell.

A contemporary four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the inner southern suburb of Daw Park in Adelaide has converted to a private sale after no one placed a bid. Pic: Supplied

Records show it last sold in 2021 for $690,000 and has undergone a dramatic and stunning renovation since.

Lead agent Georgie Todd from Harris Real Estate Kent Town said she had started to see an increase in the number of homes passing in at auction.

"We only had one registered party and perhaps they saw that there was no other competition and decided not to bid," she said.

"We are seeing more passing in at auction, a lot more than there has been. But then most will sell within a couple of weeks after," she said.

Ms Todd said she is hopeful the stunning home will sell in the coming weeks.

The home was one of 145 homes that went to auction in Adelaide last week. Pic: Supplied

"The owners are a young couple. He works in the construction industry and has done the renovation himself. He's done a great job," she said.

"I think they would like to do another project. But if they don't get the right price, they won't sell," she said.

The home was one of 145 homes that went to auction in Adelaide last week. While the preliminary clearance rate was 72 per cent, the strongest result in three weeks.

Last week the preliminary clearance rate was 67.5 per cent, which rose to 69.8 per cent once finalised. This time last year it was significantly higher at 77.2 per cent.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said even more homes are set to go under the hammer in capital cities next week, as the spring selling season is in full swing.

"More than 3,000 homes are scheduled for auction next week, providing a timely test of the markets' depth," he said