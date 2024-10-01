'Looks to be losing steam': spring home prices up, but growth is slowing

Australians battling with ever increasing house prices may be given some relief with latest home prices showing some steam is coming out of skyrocketing market.

Housing values nationally rose by 1 per cent in the September quarter, the lowest rise over a three-month period since March 2023. Pic: Supplied

While figures for the first month of the spring selling season showed home prices nationally were still on the rise, the rate of growth has eased.

Dwellings, which cover both houses and apartments, grew by a most 0.4 per cent in the month of September according to CoreLogic.

That takes the national median dwelling value to $807,110.

Meanwhile, housing values nationally rose by 1 per cent in the September quarter, the lowest rise over a three-month period since March 2023.

CoreLogic research Director Tim Lawless said the most growth showed the housing prices were "definitely losing momentum".

Growth easing

"Values are still rising but the rate of growth is clearly easing," he said.

"It looks like the peak rate of growth was in the June quarter of 2023 and we've been generally seeing the market sort of losing, losing steam since that time.



He said that trend had become "much more visible over the most recent three months".

"In particular we have seen that since the November rate hike, that really did seem to dent the market and then it went through a gradual sort of rebound," Mr Lawless said.



Some capital cities have already seen prices drop in the September quarter, including Melbourne where home values declined by -1.1 per cent, which contributed to the national outlook.

Melbourne decline

The Melbourne median dwelling price now sits at $777,390.

"The pace of growth now is it looks to be losing steam, obviously being driven or bragged lower by weakness in Melbourne, where values are trending lower over the past seven months now," he said.



"Also it looks like Sydney's probably going to be moving into either a flattening out or even a shallow downturn in the coming months, given its its trend of easing growth."

Sydney home values have continued to rise however the 0.5 per cent increase through the September quarter, however that was the lowest growth result since the three months ending February 2023 when values were down -0.3 per cent.

However the median dwelling value in Sydney still sits at a hefty $1,188,912.

Brisbane eases back

The mid-sized capitals, which have led the pace of capital gains through most of the upswing, are also losing momentum, although growth continues to significantly outpace other capitals.



Brisbane's quarterly growth has eased back to 2.7 per cent, the lowest rise over a rolling three-month period since April last year.

Perth values were up 4.7 per cent in the three months to the end of September, easing from 6.2 per cent in the three months prior.



Regional outlook mirrors cities

That ease in growth is not just happening in the country's major capital cities, with a similar pattern occurring in regional home prices and the combined reginal growth sitting at 1 per cent, in line with capital cities.



"We're definitely seeing some steam coming out of the regional markets, but again there is a lot of diversity," Mr Lawless said.

"If you look at markets like regional Victoria that's very weak and pretty much every region of Victoria is now falling in value.



"In particular we are seeing markets like Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo and Latrobe which are all areas that we saw a very strong growth phase through the pandemic and now moving through a correction."

In contrast Queensland regional areas including Townsville had home values rising by more than 20 per cent.

Where to now

Affordability constraints and more homes coming up for sale are two of the reasons prices are easing today.



Interest rates are also a big factor in home prices but a cut in interest rates alone would not be the trigger for prices to rise according to Mr Lawless.

"That, in itself, I think, isn't really that big a deal in the marketplace.



"It should help to lift sentiment, and when interest rates finally do start to come down, that'll improve borrowing capacity.



"But I really don't see lower interest rates as being the catalyst for a renewed growth cycle."