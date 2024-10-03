Open for inspection: Two iconic homes for one and a chic country cottage

As we head deeper into the spring selling season, another weekend of exceptional properties is upon us. From a South Bruny Island escape to a prestigious Paddington terrace, there is no lack of premier properties to choose from.

View Living Senior Reporter, January Jones gives her pick of the property listings.

Victoria: A chic country cottage

Built around 1880, this Victorian cottage in Hepburn Springs is full of character. Retaining many of its period characteristics, including pressed metal ceilings and timber wainscoting, this charming property includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a lovely landscaped garden and an outdoor alfresco area.

Inside many of us is a desire to pack it all up and move to the country, and where better to do it than Victoria's spa country. This cottage has been beautifully reimagined and looks like it's come straight out of a feature from Country Style magazine. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Sydney: An impeccable Victorian terrace

73 Brown Street, Paddington, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

Located in the desirable suburb of Paddington, 'Jesmond' is a stunning example of Victorian architecture. The five-bedroom terrace is set over three storeys with a prime end-of-row position and a double garage.

When it comes to period homes, there's something especially grand about a terrace home. This Paddington property is no exception. Styled to perfection, this elegant home has been lovingly reimagined while still retaining its heritage features. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Brisbane: An architectural riverfront masterpiece

399 Brisbane Corso, Yeronga, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

Created by award-winning Sydney architect Luigi Rosselli, this riverfront property in Yeronga is located on one of Brisbane's most prestigious streets. Expertly designed with an impressive 15-metre river frontage, this five-bedroom home includes a swimming pool, wine cellar and five-car garage.

With a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, this home has been cleverly designed to maximise the enviable Brisbane weather. Ideal for entertaining, the views from the captain's bridge-inspired balcony are simply superb. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Adelaide: A modern manor for the whole family

14 Second Avenue, Bridgewater, SA. Pic: Supplied.

Located in the Adelaide Hills, this large family home in Bridgewater offers country charm with modern convenience. With picturesque views of Mount Lofty, this five-bedroom home offers beautifully landscaped gardens, an open fireplace and a two car garage.

Modern with a country feel, this home offers an escape without too much maintenance to worry about. Weeping cherry blossoms and magnolia trees create a garden full of colour and beauty. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Tasmania: Two iconic homes on one block

215 Lighthouse Road, South Bruny, TAS. Pic: Supplied.

Featuring not one, but two charming homes, this South Bruny property provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Positioned on a 4.3-hectare block, the main house 'Ventnor Guest House' was originally built in 1871 and features six bedrooms. The second house, known as 'Taylors Bay Cottage', contains two bedrooms and looks out over D'Entrecasteaux Channel and Huon Island.

Purchase this block and take your pick of two charming properties. Perfect as an investment in a prime tourist destination or a place to get away from it all - with room for your nearest and dearest of course. January Jones - View Living Senior Reporter

Perth: A stylish home in a prestige suburb

34A Leake Street, Peppermint Grove, WA. Pic: Supplied.

Located within the prestigious suburb of Peppermint Grove, this stunning family home is perfect for lovers of luxury. With an impressive six bedrooms, this property also includes lush landscaping, a pool and cabana, and a sun-drenched al fresco area.