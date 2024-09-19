Spring fever kicks off auction activity this weekend

The start of the spring selling season is in full swing as long weekends, footy finals, flowering gardens and school holidays, propel auction activity to new heights. This week is set to become the busiest since late March for Australia's capital cities, with 2,786 homes scheduled to go under the hammer. Auction numbers continue to ramp up, marking a 13.4% increase compared to the previous week and a 5.2% rise from the 2,648 auctions held during the same time last year.

Auctions are happening all over the nation with Place leading the charge in Queensland. Picture supplied

Kaytlin Ezzy, Economist at CoreLogic Australia, commented on the seasonal surge:

The start of the spring selling season has seen auction activity ramping up, reflecting both the warmer weather and the excitement of the footy finals. We typically see an increase in listings during spring, and this year is no exception. Kaytlin Ezzy - Economist CoreLogic

Melbourne leads the charge

Melbourne is set to host its busiest auction week since the week before Easter, with 1,300 homes going under the hammer. This represents an 11.7% jump from the previous week and a significant 19.0% increase from this time last year when 1,092 homes were auctioned. You could argue that this spring's first 'super Saturday' arrives amid a more cautious auction atmosphere. Auction numbers have soared as sellers rush to beat the AFL Grand Final long weekend and the start of school holidays.

READ: Agent's guide to selling on Super Saturday's

Sydney's auction activity surges

Sydney is not far behind, expecting its second-busiest auction week of the year to date, with 1,061 auctions across the city. This figure is up 21.7% from last week's 872 auctions and is 4.3% higher than the 1,017 auctions held during the same week last year. The Harbour City's property market is gaining momentum as buyers and sellers take advantage of the spring season.

Smaller and mid- sized capitals expect mixed results

Adelaide is set to host its busiest week of the year so far, with 207 homes scheduled for auction-a substantial 33.5% increase compared to last week.

is set to host its busiest week of the year so far, with 207 homes scheduled for auction-a substantial 33.5% increase compared to last week. Brisbane is expecting a 25.0% decline in auction activity, with 132 auctions scheduled.

is expecting a 25.0% decline in auction activity, with 132 auctions scheduled. Canberra has 70 homes set for auction, down slightly from 70 last week.

has 70 homes set for auction, down slightly from 70 last week. Perth sees a slight uptick, with 16 homes scheduled for auction, up from 15 last week.

sees a slight uptick, with 16 homes scheduled for auction, up from 15 last week. Tasmania has no auctions scheduled this week.

With Melbourne celebrating the AFL grand final long weekend next Friday, auction numbers are expected to fall by around 45% next week.

The trend is likely to continue the following week due to the Labour Day weekend in New South Wales, the ACT and Queensland, and the King's Birthday long weekend in South Australia.