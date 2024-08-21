Sale of grand home on Curzon Road sets street record in New Lambton

44 Curzon Road in New Lambton has sold with Michael Flook at Robinson Property.

A house described as one of New Lambton's finest has sold for a street record and fetched the third-highest price for a residential property in the suburb.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Queenslander-style house at 44 Curzon Road recently sold with listing agent, Michael Flook at Robinson Property.

The property has a 38-metre frontage on a 1736 square metre block. Picture supplied

Although the price is undisclosed, Mr Flook confirmed the property sold within its guide of $4.1 million to $4.4 million.

"It drew well over 200 enquiries because people were blown away by the sheer size of the home and the block," Mr Flook said.

Built in 1910, the property originally spanned two acres until its owner, Northumberland Building Society secretary William Dent, began subdividing the block and gifting the land to his children who built homes next door.

The bay window in the living room takes in the garden view. Picture supplied

The two-storey home has a 38-metre frontage and is positioned on a 1736-square metre block surrounded by towering gum trees and pines.

The sellers purchased the home in 2013 and undertook major renovation and restoration works, blending contemporary and classic design while retaining elegant period features.



The kitchen won premium kitchen of the year in 2014. Picture supplied

Additions included a glass-enclosed conservatory living space with louvre windows.



The garden room connects to the dining area and a luxury kitchen with Calcutta Oro marble benchtops which earned the Masters Builders Association Hunter award for premium kitchen of the year in 2014.



The alfresco area and pool. Picture supplied

It also has a resort-style alfresco area, with a 10.7-metre saltwater pool and a large pergola.



The property hit the market in March.

"It was arguably one of the finest homes I have ever been involved in," the agent said.

The sitting room. Picture supplied

"I had never seen anything else like it in terms of attention to detail and the work that had been carried out.



"It was about finding the right buyer that has an appreciation for that style of home."



The view from the balcony. Picture supplied

The result sets a street record on Curzon Road, widely regarded as a blue ribbon address in Newcastle and known for its grand homes on large parcels of land.

The previous street record was set in September 2021 with the $4.175 million transaction of a five-bedroom home with a tennis court on 2673 square metres at 26 Curzon Road.

The main bathroom. Picture supplied

The top price for a house in New Lambton was in November 2023 with the record-breaking $4.95 million sale of a five-bedroom home on 1992 square metres at 54 Addison Road.

August brings out the big spenders

The sale on Curzon Road is one of a string of high-end sales recorded above $4 million across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie this month.

Mr Flook's listing of a historic house on a double block on Janet Street in Merewether sold for $5.601 million.



8 Janet Street, Merewether sold for $5.601 million. Picture supplied

Scott Walkom at Walkom Real Estate, alongside Mr Flook, oversaw the sale of an oceanfront home at 9 Shortland Esplanade in Newcastle East.

The price was undisclosed, but the most recent listing price was $5.25 million.

Salt Property's Lyndall Allan sold a waterfront townhouse in the Lume apartment complex in the Honeysuckle precinct for an undisclosed sum between $4 million and $4.4 million.

63 Seacourt Avenue, Dudley sold for $4.55 million. Picture supplied

In Lake Macquarie, Belle Property's listing of a four-bedroom house with an infinity pool overlooking Glenrock State Conservation Area sold for $4.55 million in Dudley.

An oceanfront home in Catherine Hill Bay set a suburb record last week when it sold for $4.475 million with Clarke and Co.



The view from the house that sold for a record $4.475 million in Catherine Hill Bay. Picture supplied

Belle Property listing agent Jackson Morgan said the run of big sales could be due to the RBA's decision to hold the cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent.



Interest rates have been on hold since the last rise in November.

"There have been a lot of big properties that have been sitting on the market for such a long time, so to finally have some movement over that $3 million mark is great," Mr Morgan said.

"I'm not sure if it's a co-incidence, but buyer confidence has come back with the hold on the interest rate.

"The interest rate still affects buyers in that $4 million price point."