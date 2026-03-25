Secluded seven-bedroom home overlooking Blackbutt Reserve listed in New Lambton Heights

26 Floralia Close in New Lambton Heights is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Brendan Murgatroyd of Belle Property. Picture supplied

An architect-designed house once featured in House & Garden magazine has returned to market on a secluded street fronting Blackbutt Reserve in New Lambton Heights.

After selling for $2.65 million in 2021, the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom property at 26 Floralia Close is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Brendan Murgatroyd of Belle Property.

"It is a brilliant home and it was first recognised in House & Garden for its architecture in the 1980s," Mr Murgatroyd said.



"It is an expressions of interest campaign but we are expecting feedback anywhere from the $3.25 million to $3.5 million range.

The property fronts Blackbutt Reserve. Picture supplied

"The thing about this property is the level of accommodation is absolutely amazing.



"When you walk into the bottom level, it has a self-contained unit that is massive.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

"It is seven bedrooms, including the self-contained unit, four bathrooms and three studies which you could even convert into bedrooms.



"There is the double lock-up garage with a workshop underneath the house as well that could be converted into a wine cellar."



Open-plan living, dining and kitchen. Picture supplied

The ground level has internal garage access, a self-contained studio with a bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom, plus a study.

Upstairs leads to the master bedroom with an ensuite, balcony access and a walk-in robe.

The main bedroom. Picture supplied

There is a home office, a bathroom and the main living areas, including a formal lounge room, a formal dining room, and a sun room framed with walls of glass and a fireplace.

A large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area has a modern kitchen with sleek white cabinetry, stone benchtops, an island bench and a bar.



Sun room. Picture supplied

The open-plan space opens to a patio and covered outdoor entertaining area that overlooks the solar-heated mineral swimming pool.



Upstairs on the top level are five bedrooms, a main bathroom, a study and the laundry.



Outdoor entertaining area and pool. Picture supplied

Outside has terraced gardens, a large greenhouse and walk-in screened garden areas.

Set across three levels, the house is positioned near the end of the street and overlooks Blackbutt Reserve.

WATCH: 26 Floralia Close, New Lambton Heights.

"It's over 530 square metres internally, which is massive, and on a 970 square metre block that fronts on to Blackbutt Reserve, which is beautiful because you have got no neighbours looking into your house," he said.



"In the street, people have goal posts set up for the kids and swings in the trees.



Views across to Blackbutt Reserve. Picture supplied

"It is the ultimate family home and we would expect interest from multi-generational or blended families, or families with older kids at university.

"With all of the work going on at John Hunter Hospital and the expansion there, we would expect it to be pretty highly sought-after."

Living room. Picture supplied

The campaign for expressions of interest will close on April 28.

It is the sixth time the property has been offered to market since it was built in 1985.

One of the seven bedrooms. Picture supplied

According to Cotality records, the property was sold in October 2021 for $2.65 million after previously changing hands for $1.81 million in June 2020.

Houses in New Lambton Heights hold a median value of $1.21 million.

One of the four bathrooms. Picture supplied

The record price for a house in the suburb is held by Karinya, a 1950-built five-bedroom mansion on a 6854-square-metre estate at 204 Croudace Street.

It sold for a record-breaking $3.85 million in November 2022 after being held by Newcastle orthopaedic surgeon Dr Chris Harrington since 1987.

