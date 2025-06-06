Seven of the best homes on the market in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

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20 Hillview Crescent, The Hill is listed with Lyndall Allan at Salt Property. Picture supplied

We've picked seven of the best houses on the market across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, from stylish coastal-inspired family homes to a warehouse conversion in the heart of the city.



Check out these finds:

20 Hillview Crescent, The Hill

20 Hillview Crescent, The Hill

Architect designed by Chris Tucker at Herd Architects, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is elevated with panoramic views across Newcastle and beyond. Soak up the view from the saltwater lap pool and the deck, or take it in from the oversized picture windows in the grand open-plan living room. Combining polished concrete and timber with brick and steel, the tri-level home is an architectural masterpiece. Listed with Lyndall Allan at Salt Property, the property is guided at $4 million to $4.4 million.

49 Aldyth Street, New Lambton

49 Aldyth Street, New Lambton

Ticking all the boxes for a family home in a sought-after suburb, this house was originally built in 1950 as an exhibition showpiece for Hudson Homes and later served as master builder Bill Hudson's office. Sitting on an elevated block and spanning three levels, the floor plan comprises five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas. Features include original ornate domed ceilings, vintage glass feature doors, new timber flooring and crystal chandeliers. The island bench kitchen has stone benches, an integrated dishwasher, and a wine fridge. Outside is an alfresco entertaining area with an outdoor kitchen that overlooks the backyard's circular plunge pool. The property is listed as a preview with Luke Wilson at Harcourts Newcastle.



3/86 Railway Street, Cooks Hill

3/86 Railway Street, Cooks Hill

Positioned on the block behind the popular strip of cafes, restaurants and bars along Darby Street, Snell Architects designed this three-bedroom, three-bathroom warehouse conversion. The property spans three levels and has strategically placed windows to fill the space with natural light. Features include a Blackbutt timber kitchen by Nadin West anchored around two separate living areas, an atrium courtyard and balconies at the front and rear. Two bedrooms upstairs include ensuites, and the master takes in views of Newcastle Town Hall clock tower. The property has an auction guide of $2 million to $2.2 million with Jesse Wilton at Wilton Lemke Stewart.



22 Lyndhurst Street, Dudley

22 Lyndhurst Street, Dudley

Built in 2021, the tri-level home in Dudley is perfect for those who love modern coastal-inspired design. The house creates an immediate impression at the front entrance with 4.5-metre high ceilings. On the left of the entry is one of two master bedrooms, including a walk-in robe and ensuite. A second master bedroom on the top floor has a large walk-in robe and an ensuite. The ground floor houses the vast open-plan living and dining area, framed by oversized glass and features a sleek kitchen with a full butler's pantry. Additionally, two bedrooms and the main bathrooms are on the top level. The ground level is the ultimate entertaining space, with an indoor lounge area with a bar leading to the alfresco zone, a heated mineral pool and an outdoor pizza oven. The property is listed for auction with a guide of $2.65 million with Katie Kepner at Salt Property.



25 Corlette Street, Cooks Hill

25 Corlette Street, Cooks Hill

Pops of colour ensure this renovated inner-city terrace in Cooks Hill stands out. From the fire engine red entry door to the bright floor-to-ceiling tiles in the bathroom, splashes of colour make a statement across two levels. The adjoining lounge and dining room lead to the kitchen, which has Caesarstone benchtops, a gas cooktop and a stainless steel island bench. The main bathroom on the ground floor has a freestanding bathtub, and a courtyard at the rear has a built-in curved bench seat, planter boxes and a barbecue. Upstairs has two bedrooms, with floor-to-ceiling windows in the main taking in leafy views. The main also has an ensuite bathroom. And the cherry on top - the property has a lock-up garage at the rear. The terrace is listed with an auction guide of $1.2 million with Chasse Ede at Presence Real Estate.



63 Estell Street, Maryville

63 Estell Street, Maryville

Once a modest weatherboard cottage, this house in Maryville has been rebuilt and reimagined as an ultra-modern luxury home. The creation of its carpenter-owner, the house features include Venetian plaster walls, heated floors and Blackbutt timber accents. At the heart of the home is the open-plan living area and kitchen that opens to the backyard via full-height sliding doors. The eye-catching black kitchen creates a bold statement and flows down to a cosy sunken lounge room. The floorplan comprises two bedrooms at the front, including a main bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in robe, while a sculptural suspended staircase leads to two more bedrooms, a powder room, and loft storage upstairs. The property is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Tom Lemke at Wilton Lemke Stewart.



11 Avondale Road, New Lambton

11 Avondale Road, New Lambton

A slice of Gold Coast glam in the heart of New Lambton, this newly built four-bedroom house by Skin and Bones Building is one of two modern coastal-style dream homes listed with Katie Kepner at Salt Property. The Instagram-worthy exterior is continued inside with brushed gold accents and stone and timber finishes. The floorplan has two distinct living areas, a top-floor master suite and an alfresco area that overlooks the freshwater swimming pool. Full-height windows and skylights fill the home with natural light, and a rooftop garden adds a touch of greenery to the exterior. Other features include underfloor heating in the bathrooms, ducted air conditioning, a mud room and automatic blinds. The property will be auctioned on June 10 with a guide of $1.8 million.

