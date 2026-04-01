Revealed: The biggest mistakes to avoid when downsizing

Deciding whether to downsize as retirement approaches can be a hard decision to make.

Retirees should consider the strength of the property market, preferred location when retired and debt and cash flow position. Pic: Marina Neil

While listing a family home for sale and moving into a smaller property sounds like you'll get more time to spend doing what you love, it's not always an easy decision.

Financial planner Antony Selby, from Financial Spectrum, says the retirement risk zone is five years leading into retirement and within a decade after retirement.



"This is a critical time to get it right, because if an error is made, it can be impossible to recover from."

The family home is typically a very material source of wealth for many approaching retirement, he said.

"Leaving this decision too late can result in materially worse outcomes than if the decision is made thoughtfully, purposefully, and proactively," Mr Selby said.



The family home is typically a very material source of wealth for many approaching retirement said Antony Selby, from Financial Spectrum. Pic: Supplied

"Leaving this decision too late can come at the expense of more security and a better standard of living in retirement, especially during the earlier years when travel and other larger spending items are typically more important."

Money aside, this is typically one of the most emotionally difficult decisions due to all the memories and other emotional drivers, so it needs to be approached carefully, he said.

"The stakes can be very high - emotions can rule over rationality," Mr Selby said.



"Practically, adult children are often still living at home in their 30s, and downsizing can assist with a deposit, which can mean the difference between having grandchildren (or at least having them live nearby) and not, because the next generation cannot form without their own financial security," Mr Selby said.

Position, position

But there is no one-sized-fits-all approach here.



The decision on whether to downsize before retirement or after comes down to individual circumstances, according to Mark O'Flynn, managing director of Oxlade Financial.

Key considerations include defining what retirement looks like, including where you wish to live, whether retirement means reducing hours of work, fully stopping work or working in another role, according to Mr O'Flynn.

Retirees should consider the strength of the property market, preferred location when retired and debt and cash flow position.



"If you have some mortgage left to clear, downsizing earlier can help clear any debt and provide more financial flexibility," he said.



"This would then improve your cash flow position, which could be used to both improve your lifestyle and savings or investments that can help fund retirement."

If you have some mortgage left to clear, downsizing earlier can help clear debt and provide financial flexibility. Pic: Shutterstock

There is also a type of super contribution called the downsizer contribution, which allows $300,000 to be contributed to superannuation (or $600,000 for a couple), when selling a home.



But you need to be above 55 years of age and have held your property for more than 10 years, so timing is important, he said.

Mr O'Flynn also recommends keeping health in mind.



"As we all know, some properties take a lot of time and money to maintain, so health and physical capabilities can be a reason to downsize to an earlier home."

Bear in mind that banks typically won't lend money to people who are retired and don't have work incomes, so if a new home needs debt or you want to maintain loans in retirement, you will typically need working incomes to get approved for these, he added.

Read more: The hidden home costs that are rising faster than your mortgage

What are your goals

Sydney financial planner James Hayes agreed that there really is no perfect timing when it comes to downsizing before or after retirement.



It comes down to what you're trying to achieve financially and how ready you are from a lifestyle perspective.

"Downsizing before retirement can be a smart move if it frees up equity early and puts you in a stronger financial position heading into retirement. It can reduce pressure on your income later," Mr Hayes said.



"But you're making a big lifestyle call while you're still working, and not everyone is ready for that."

Waiting until retirement gives you more clarity on how you actually want to live, including how much space you realistically need, and what your costs look like.



"The trade-off is you've held onto a more expensive asset for longer and delayed putting that capital to work."

There is also a practical side according to Mr Hayes.



"Whether you sell first or buy first can change the level of risk, cost and stress involved."



Poor sequencing can lead to things like bridging finance or temporary accommodation, which can get expensive quickly.

The best advice is to see a financial adviser and start considering what will work for you.