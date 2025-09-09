Six-figure price drop for Port Kembla 'masterpiece' - but it still costs $11.8m

NSW

Published 9 September 2025

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Take a tour of this one-of-a-kind home.

A next-level home at Port Kembla has returned to the market with a six-figure price reduction.

The home, positioned at the top of the Port Kembla headlands, was initially given a price guide of $12 million earlier this year.

Now, after a brief break from the market, the home is for sale with a still eye-watering guide of $11.8 million.

Read more: First home buyer snaps up Port Kembla renovator after 50-plus years in the same family

The home is positioned at the top of the Port Kembla headlands. Picture: Supplied

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 40 Dovers Drive sits on 1138 square metres and boasts panoramic ocean views.

The home has been described as a "waterfront masterpiece meets coastal luxury".

Earlier this year, the Mercury published a story on the home, and the property certainly left an impression on our readers.

"Extraordinary" and "stunning" were among the descriptors used via social media.

Selling agent, Daniel Kostovski from Rise Property Group said the home was back on the market after it had been withdrawn from sale during the "quieter winter months".

Mr Kostovski said there had been strong interest in the home from prospective Illawarra, interstate and international buyers.

"It's a very rare product," he told the Mercury.

The home is now on the market with a still eye-watering guide of $11.8 million. Picture: Supplied

"The feedback has been incredible, everyone only has positive things to say about the property... But it's not a property that's going to sell in a week.

"These things take time, and the right buyer is out there.

"It's very grand... It's a very special home, there hasn't been anything built to this calibre in the region."

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in May 2020 for $925,000, with the buyers conducting a knockdown-rebuild.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 40 Dovers Drive sits on 1138 square metres and boasts panoramic ocean views. Picture: Supplied

The home has been lived in for more than 12 months.

It also features a sauna and cold plunge, as well as entertaining spaces including a walk-in wine cellar and guest bar and lounge that opens up to a resort-style mineral pool and coastal garden.

There's also a garage showroom with turntable, solar power and Tesla battery, as well as a private elevator.

Mr Kostovski said the home's standout features included the basement parking, the sauna and ice bath, the assorted living areas, and the beachfront views.

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