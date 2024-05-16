Splash out: six homes with amazing bathrooms listed in Newcastle and Port Stephens

WATCH: Selling agent Jackson Morgan takes us through this enormous ensuite inside Belle Property's newest listing in Cardiff Heights.

The view from the bath tub in the master suite at 1 Ocean Terrace, Newcastle East. Picture supplied

IF you love a luxury freestanding bath tub or an ensuite of palatial proportions, check out these homes with amazing bathrooms listed for sale across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens:



67 Main Road, Cardiff Heights - expressions of interest

The ensuite spans 27 square metres. Picture supplied

If you think bigger is better, check out the ensuite in this Cardiff Heights property .



The house has an enormous master wing that includes an ensuite spanning a 27 square metres with a freestanding bath tub, a double vanity and a double shower

The master bedroom. Picture supplied

"It is quite literally one of the biggest ensuites I have ever seen," Belle Property Newcastle listing agent Jackson Morgan said.



"The ensuite itself is 27 square metres and if you add the master bedroom, walk-in robe and living space together, the master suite is 65 square metres as a whole."



The open-plan kitchen and dining area. Picture supplied

The property spans four bedrooms and four bathrooms across two levels with a wing designed for children and a separate space for guests.

Other features of the home include a deluxe kitchen with three high-end Neff ovens, a butler's pantry, a five-burner cooktop and a warming drawer.

The swimming pool. Picture supplied

Set on 1121 square metres, the property also has a resort-style mineral water pool with a cabana.



The property is open for inspection on May 18 at 10am.

112 Marks Point Road, Marks Point - Preview

The ensuite bathroom at Nadewar. Picture supplied

This historic home, Nandewar, in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Marks Point dates back to circa 1923.

It has been meticulously maintained and renovated throughout its lifetime, including a stunning bathroom renovation.

French doors lead out to the bath tub. Picture supplied

The main bathroom comprises two rooms, with French doors connecting to an outdoor area with a claw foot bath tub which has been built-in with mini ripple iron cladding on the walls and frosted roof sheets which fill the room with natural light.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

Set on almost 1700 square metres, the property comprises four bedrooms (including the master with an ensuite) and kitchen designed to be in keeping with the period of the home, with pressed metal splashbacks and a porcelain butler's sink.



Window seats are a feature of the home. Picture supplied

The kitchen flows through to the living area which has plenty of nooks including window seats with built-in storage.

In addition, the property also has a self-contained granny flat with a bathroom, laundry and kitchenette.



The property dates back to 1923. Picture supplied

The property also has a self-cleaning swimming pool and a fire pit.

Listed with Kay McKee at Raine & Horne Belmont, the house is open for inspection on May 18 at 11.30am.

12 Macquarie Street, Merewether - Price guide on request

The luxury bath tub at the house on Macquarie Street in Merewether. Picture supplied

If you're a fan of Hamptons-inspired design, take a look inside this house in Merewether listed with Natalie Tonks at Presence Real Estate.

Built in 2020, the four-bedroom home has three lavish bathrooms which all include imported Perrin & Rowe tapware, Carrara marble vanities and tiles, as well as underfloor heating.

The vanity has Carrara marble benchtops. Picture supplied

In keeping with the American-style aesthetic, the main bathroom has a luxurious deep bath tub with curved edges.

The master bedroom has a large walk-in robe that leads through to the ensuite with twin Carrara marble-topped vanities and a separate shower and toilet.

The twin vanity in the ensuite. Picture supplied

Another bedroom also has an additional ensuite.

Other features of the home include a gas fire in marble surrounds, a media room and a Travertine terrace with a barbecue kitchen with Liebherr integrated bar fridge.



The Hamptons-inspired kitchen. Picture supplied

The terrace overlooks the heated magnesium pool and spa.



The luxury kitchen has a six-burner gas stove, steam oven, coffee machine, integrated Liebherr integrated bar fridge and wine fridge.



The swimming pool. Picture supplied

"This superb 2020 built residence would not be out of place in the pages of a design magazine," the listing said.



The property is open for inspection by private appointment.

1 Ocean Terrace, Newcastle East

The master bedroom at the Newcastle East terrace. Picture supplied

A bedroom and bathroom in one - why not?

This renovated terrace in Newcastle East has arguably one of the best views from a bathroom of any other home on the market right now.

The view from the bath tub. Picture supplied

A large oval shaped bath tub positioned at the window has expansive ocean views overlooking the Cowrie Hole.

Comprising four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the fully renovated property takes full advantage of the ocean views from every room.

The property overlooks the Cowrie Hole. Picture supplied

The extension includes a deck to soak up the unobstructed ocean views and a self-contained space with a bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom and living area which is accessible via a staircase in the kitchen from the upper level.

There are views from every room. Picture supplied

The gourmet kitchen has a Caesarstone island bench, walk-in pantry and premium Neff, Liebherr and AEG appliances, with the open-plan space connecting to the living area and out to the patio and deck.

The plunge pool. Picture supplied

There is also a heated plunge pool on the balcony on the lower level.

The property is listed for sale with Lyndall Allan at Salt Property.



145 Soldiers Point Road, Soldiers Point - Auction

The luxury bath tub at the Soldiers Pint property. Picture supplied

This impressive home on the waterfront in Soliders Point is the definition of coastal luxury.



Adopting a resort-style design throughout, there are two bathrooms which wouldn't be out of place in a five-star hotel.

The second bathroom. Picture supplied

A deep round bath tub is a centrepiece in one of the bathrooms, with a skylight fitted above to stargaze while you enjoy a soak.

A second bathroom also has a large free standing bath tub and twin vanity with oak cabinetry.

Natural light fills the home. Picture supplied

The home comprises five bedrooms, including a master suite with dressing room, and multiple living areas with panoramic water views.



Other features include a bar downstairs with a further bar area upstairs with a sink and wine fridge.



The luxury kitchen. Picture supplied

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows flood the inside with natural light, while outside has two entertaining areas.

The property is set to go to auction with Dane Queenan at PRD Port Stephens and inspection is by private appointment.

103 Henry Street, Merewether NSW - Guide $2.9 million



The renovated bathroom. Picture supplied

This luxury home in Merewether recently underwent a full renovation, including two new bathrooms.



The master suite occupies the entire top level of tri-level property, including the bedroom, walk-in robe and a full sized ensuite with an oval shaped bath.



The second bathroom. Picture supplied

The master bedroom has recessed TV and views over the pool to the city and beyond.



The main bathroom on the first level is fitted with striking patterned tiles.

The view from the bedroom. Picture supplied

Set on 658 square metres, the four-bedroom home features floor-to-ceiling glass, engineered oak timber floors and a fireplace in the open-plan living area.



The sleek kitchen has a curved island bench and large butler's pantry.



The alfresco area and lap pool. Picture supplied

The space leads out to an alfresco which overlooks the new 9-metre lap pool.



The property is listed for sale with a guide of $2.9 million with Lyndall Allan and Georgia Rickey at Salt Property.



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