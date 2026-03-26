Struggling to buy a home? Interactive map shows how unaffordable your Illawarra suburb is

The Property Council's Illawarra Outlook Lunch took place this week.

Joshua Parry and wife Simona are seeking to upsize and buy a house that meets the needs of their young family.

However, Mr Parry, 36, said finding a home in the Illawarra that fits the bill wasn't a simple process.

The couple, who have two children under two years of age, have spent about a year looking for their next home.



Read more: Kiama sellers pocket a median $730k profit, putting them on top of the real estate market nationally

Joshua Parry and wife Simona with child Milan. Pictures: Supplied, File image

"It can be slow and painful," Mr Parry said of the search.



"At the back end of last year, there were a few homes we liked, and would go to auction, but it would blow out well over the guide."



Click on the interactive map above to find out which parts of the region are the least affordable, and press the information icon to see the housing affordability categories. Source: https://www.airteam.com.au



'Impossibly' and 'severely' unaffordable

New research from Airteam.com.au, conducted by Primara Research, reveals the Illawarra region has become the sixth most unaffordable area in NSW, ranking ahead of Sydney's North Shore and Inner West when comparing property prices against local incomes.

The analysis shows no areas within the Illawarra can be considered affordable, with 65 per cent now classified as "impossibly unaffordable" and the remaining 35 per cent "severely unaffordable".



Mr Parry, an engineer, said they bought a "small apartment" nearly five years ago, which they are currently renting out as they live with family in Albion Park, in order to save money towards their next home purchase.



The degrees of affordability as per the research.

Mr Parry said he could understand why the Illawarra felt unaffordable for many aspiring home buyers.



"I'm positive that we'll get something, but it won't be without a bit of pain and sacrifice," he said.



"We're in a lot better spot than a lot of people.



"The chances of us getting a home in somewhere like Bulli is zero. Even Calderwood, Albion Park way, it's not that cheap.



"We've zoned in on an area that we like and think we might be able to afford what we want.



"I could see why people would struggle. Especially deposit wise, that would be a killer for a lot of people."

Primbee. Picture: File image

Challenge for buyers

According to the research, in 2019, the Illawarra was the 15th most unaffordable region out of 28 analysed.



The region has since climbed nine places up the unaffordability rankings to sixth position.

During that time, the percentage of areas considered impossibly unaffordable surged from 21 per cent to 65 per cent, meaning 44 per cent more areas in the Illawarra shifted into impossibly unaffordable territory.



Windang and Primbee now see properties cost 15.8 times the typical household income, the worst affordability ratio in the region, despite median prices of $1.09 million.



"The challenge for buyers is making informed decisions that account for both property prices and local earning capacity," Peter Drennan, head of research and data at Primara said.



"Our data helps identify which areas still align budget with opportunity."

That scenario has Joshua and Simona Parry looking at other options.



"We want a bit of a backyard for the kids, and the challenge is... There's a lot of old places not in great condition, and finding the right sized piece of land and finding a house that doesn't involve a huge amount of work, has been hard.

"We could probably go buy a newer duplex that's been developed, but we want a backyard for the kids."

Neil Webster. Picture: Supplied

'Locals have unfortunately suffered'

Neil Webster from Stone Real Estate Illawarra is also the Illawarra chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW.

He said with the influx of out-of-area buyers, Illawarra sale prices have continued to climb, particularly since COVID.



"Locals have unfortunately suffered as income levels have remained lower than in the capital cities, but our housing prices have increased disproportionately," he said.

"As the region changes more from its traditional blue-collar workforce to more of a white-collar with the increasing numbers of professionals in the health, IT and finance sectors, this will hopefully translate to an increase in salaries and incomes.

"Great affordability will come with increased density and additional homes in the marketplace. Dual-occupancy properties, duplexes and apartments on traditional larger blocks will unlock greater housing potential.



"The lack of stock in Wollongong in general - yes, we are building, but we are still behind compared to population increases - has created a supply and demand that will continue to see demand for homes in the region, until a parity in the ratio can be achieved."