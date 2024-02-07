'Super original' Bellambi home for sale after 60-plus years in same family

3 Kent Street, Bellambi is now on the market after more than 60 years in the same family. Picture: Supplied

An original condition Bellambi home is on the market after more than 60 years in the same family.

The property has reportedly been attracting strong interest from buyers looking to knockdown-rebuild or undertake an extensive renovation.

The home is located at 3 Kent Street, Bellambi.

Read more: Renovated Figtree home attracts nearly 20 bidders at auction

The home has rear lane access and is located within walking distance of shops, transport and schools. Picture: Supplied

The two-bedroom home sits on 594 square metres, has rear lane access and is located within walking distance of shops, transport and schools.



The price guide is $1,050,000.



Selling agent, Jeremy Hodder from Hodder & Borg said the home had never been renovated throughout its current ownership.



He said the original condition property was attracting strong interest from buyers.



"It's been very popular," he told the Mercury. "It's a two-bedroom cottage and has been in the same family for over 60 years.

"It's renovate-able, but the majority of the interest is coming from people that do want to try and redevelop it.

"There's also been interest from some that want to restore it; it's attracted a little interest from renovators as well. It would be an extensive renovation.

"It's generated a lot of interest because it's super original."

Read more: 'No mucking around' as Mount Warrigal home sells under the hammer



The Bellambi home has a guide of $1,050,000. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Bellambi is $1,057,000.

Recent house sales within the suburb have fetched prices of $925,000, $900,000 and $950,000.

The current residential sale price record for the suburb is $1,590,000.

The aforementioned listing is not the only property in the suburb to be listed for sale after an extended period in the same ownership.

Late last year, a Bellambi property, on the market for the first time in more than 35 years changed hands for nearly $1 million.



However, the home was minus a conventional kitchen.



Selling agent, Perry Beebe from All Residential Real Estate said it was a unique property, that was for sale as a deceased estate.



"There's a place that has a stove and a sink, but there's not really a kitchen there," he said.

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