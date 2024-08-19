Swanbourne home sells $250k above reserve at auction

In Perth, a stunning four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the family-friendly suburb of Swanbourne sold for $250,000 above its reserve price, selling under the hammer for $3.25 million.

Three bidders vied for the keys of the multi-storey home in the Perth suburb of Swanbourne. Pic: Supplied

Three bidders vied for the keys of the multi-storey limestone home, compete with an outdoor swimming pool at 10 Garden Street, located just a short walk to Scotch College and the prestigious shopping precinct of Claremont Quarter.

Well positioned

The home is just a five-minute drive to Swanbourne Beach, nestled between Cottesloe and City Beach on Perth's picturesque west coast.

Selling agent Vivien Yap from Ray White Dalkeith/Claremont said the home was popular with families hoping to secure a large, modern residence in one of Perth's most sought-after suburbs and just 10 kilometres from the CBD.

The home is just a five-minute drive to Swanbourne Beach, nestled between Cottesloe and City Beach. Pic: Supplied

"In the lead up to the auction we had up to seven buyers showing real interest and on the day we had three active bidders," she said.

The sale of the stunning Swanbourne home, which was built in 2006 on 547sqm was one of 15 auctions in Perth last week, up from 11 the previous week, according to CoreLogic.

On Sunday, CoreLogic recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate for Perth of 54.5 per cent from 11 reported results.

Spring approaching

CoreLogic research director, Tim Lawless said he expects the flow of freshly advertised housing stock to pick up across the nation as spring approaches.

"The volume of auctions didn't quite reach the 2,000 mark this week, with 1,995 homes taken under the hammer," he said.

" This was the largest volume of auctions held in a week since the last week of June (2,030) and up 5.5 per cent on last week's volume of auctions.

"The outlook for auctions is for a step up in volume over the coming weeks. Around 2,100 homes are scheduled to go under the hammer next week, rising to around 2,300 the week after," he said.

"More broadly, the count of new listings coming to market has been tracking slightly higher than a year ago, up 2 per cent nationally to be 11.3 per cent above the previous five year average," Mr Lawless said.