Sydney buyers score Coniston home as all other bidders sit on their hands

The property's outdoor living areas include a split-level deck with a built-in barbecue area, and a basketball free throw line and concrete half-court in the backyard. Picture: Supplied

While all other bidders sat on their hands, an out-of-area buyer has lodged multiple bids en route to snapping up a Coniston home at auction.

The cottage-style home, located at 89 Bridge Street, Coniston sold under the hammer for $1.135 million.

Selling agent, Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra said there were four registered bidders, with a handful of bids placed.



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The home, located at 89 Bridge Street, Coniston sold under the hammer for $1.135 million. Picture: Supplied

However, only one of the bidders was actively bidding.



Kicking off at $1 million, the sole bidder placed several bids as the back-and-forth negotiation occurred under the hammer.



"There were people there that were waiting to see what happened," Mr Andonovski said.



Mr Andonovski said the home was sold to Sydney-based buyers, who planned to live there full-time.



"They liked it because it's in a good spot that's close to town, and close to the railway," Mr Andonovski said of the successful buyers.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home also contains a recently added, DA-approved in-law suite.

The separate living, with its private entrance, was being marketed as having the potential as space for in-laws, guests, or rental purposes.

The home attracted one active bidder at auction, but it was enough to get a result. Picture: Supplied

Mr Andonovski said the separate dwelling had appealed to the buyers due to the extra space available for visiting relatives.



The home also features a fully renovated kitchen, including new cabinetry and a freestanding oven. The renovated bathroom features a freestanding bath.



The property's outdoor living areas include a split-level deck with a built-in barbecue area, and a basketball free throw line and concrete half-court in the backyard.



There's also a fire-pit for cooler evenings.



According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Coniston is $903,500.

This follows a property in the same suburb recently failing to sell under the hammer.

The property, which has been in the same family for more than 100 years, remains on the market.

The property is located at 114 Gladstone Avenue, Coniston.

Selling agent, Daniel Hastings from MMJ Wollongong said the property attracted some bidding, but had ultimately passed in.

It's now for sale with a price guide of $1.189 million.