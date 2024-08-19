Sydney investor pays $32.5 million for cattle farm near Scone

NSW

Updated 2 years ago

Published 19 August 2024

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Sydney-based investor Jacky Cheung has splashed more than $30 million on a grazing property near Scone.

Balarang Station, in the Upper Hunter, reportedly fetched $32.5 million in an off-market deal led by Michael Burke at McGrath Estate Agents Upper Hunter.

Balarang Station, north-east of Scone, has sold for a price understood to be $32.5 million. Picture supplied

The Newcastle Herald reached out to Mr Burke but he could not comment on the sale.

The 14,356-acre Balarang Station cattle farm was purchased by Marina Seven Holdings, a company directed by Zhang Guirongan, an associate of Chinese-born Mr Cheung.

Balarang Station is one of the 10 largest holdings in the Upper Hunter Valley.

It was sold by Sydney businessman, Ian Plunkett, through his Sydney-based company, Fostoria-Fannon.

Since the late 1990s, Balarang Station has been used as a cattle trading enterprise using regenerative practices.

Mr Burke wrote on social media that the sale was one of the biggest property transactions in the Upper Hunter in 20 years.

Balarang Station spans almost 15,000 acres. Picture supplied

"Second to the sale of Glenrock Station (76,000 acres), this is the biggest transaction within my career and in the Upper Hunter Valley in the past two decades," Mr Burke wrote.

Glenrock Station, which is adjacent to James Packer's Ellerston homestead near Scone, was sold for around $45 million in 2015.

The acquisition adds to Mr Cheung's extensive multi-million dollar property portfolio, including a cotton and cropping portfolio in the NSW Riverina region purchased by his Marina Nine Holdings for $88 million two months ago.

According to the Australian Financial Review, Mr Cheung has accumulated more than $265 million in commercial and residential real estate, including a $23 million penthouse in Pyrmont in Sydney.

He bought a Bunnings and A-mart site in Melbourne for $100 million in 2022 and owns additional rural properties in the Hunter Valley and Southern Highlands.

Big spenders in the Upper Hunter

Other properties chasing significant prices in the Upper Hunter include an 1888-acre trophy property, Bundaleer, near Singleton.

Bundaleer, near Singleton, had a guide of $6 million to $6.6 million. Picture supplied

The property is currently under contract with Mr Burke.

Advertised with a guide of $6 million to $6.6 million, the property includes equine facilities, cattle yards, a renovated four-bedroom homestead, a three-bedroom cottage and a one-bedroom apartment.

This property in Ellerston, near Scone, is under contract after being advertised with a guide of $12.35 million to $13.9 million. Picture supplied

In Ellerston, near Scone, a 5245-acre grazing and lifestyle property with a homestead is also under contract with Mr Burke.

It was advertised with a guide of $12.35 million to $13.9 million.

Glasston sold for $10,410,000 in May. Picture supplied

In May, Mr Burke sold Glasston, a 3458-acre grazing property with a homestead at Willow Tree for $10,410,000.

It was purchased by Upper Hunter pastoralists, the McIntyre family.

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