'Good time to be looking': What the experts have to say on buying in Tassie in 2025

Buying into Australia's housing market is no easy task at the best of times, CoreLogic Head of Research Eliza Owen said.

"It's expensive, competitive, and borrowing capacity has been limited by a high interest rate environment," she said.

However, after a period of steep price increases, the housing market is stabilising to an extent.

"There's a little bit more supply on the market for sale than there was this time last year," Ms Owen said.



"Even in the really high-demand cities, which are currently Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, the pace of value increases is definitely slowing down; they're going from white-hot markets to red-hot markets."

Harcourts Launceston real estate agent, David Hernyk, said the last half of 2024 was stable, and the first few weeks of 2025 have followed suit.

"We're not seeing a flood of new properties hit the market in January and the summer months like we see usually towards Christmas-time," Mr Hernyk said.



"But we've seen an average number come to market, which means buyers are paying fair prices for property still."

An example of an ideal three-bedroom, one-bathroom first home, 5 Norfolk Street, St Leonards, Tasmania. Pictures supplied by Harcourts Launceston

'This is a good time to be looking'

Regardless of whether it was potential first-home buyers or those looking to upsize, the current climate of the Tasmanian housing market indicated it was an ideal time to buy.

Ms Owen said this was due to more properties being available for sale than at the start of 2024, meaning buyers had more options.

"If you're trying to time the market and you're waiting for prices to bottom out, I would say now is around that time for Tasmania," Ms Owen said.

"This is a good time to be looking because prices are lower than their historic peaks."

Taking the first step

Parry Property director and estate agent, David Parry, said his advice to potential buyers and first-home owners in particular was to "just start".

"It doesn't need to be a glamour, just get into the market even in your non-preferred area and potentially renovate it," Mr Parry said.

"You might have [to eat] two-minute noodles for an extended period of time to be able to pay the repayments on that, however, the property is going to be worth a lot more than what you paid for it."

When asked what he would be watching in 2025, Mr Parry said buying residential land was a smart decision, though he acknowledged the expensive cost of building materials.

"I suggest buying land now because land is not going to be as cheap as it is today," he said.

"Land obviously doesn't produce an income, however, I think on the appreciation or the upside of value, land is going to go up."



An example of an upsizer with four bedrooms, 6/90 Country Club Avenue, Prospect Vale, Tasmania. Pictures supplied by Harcourts Launceston

What next for sellers

With consumer confidence still building, buyers might be somewhat wary of jumping straight into the market.



This meant sellers may have to be patient and set realistic expectations.

"For sellers, it probably means adjusting price expectations to meet the market," Ms Owen said.



"In other words, sellers might need to be willing to offer their home for a little bit lower than maybe what some of their neighbours sold for last year.



"It might not even be lower, but it might just take a little bit longer to sell or the price expectations might need to be adjusted throughout the selling campaign."

Mr Hernyk said that sellers must ensure that their properties are well maintained and fit for sale in order to sell in a timely manner and receive the desired price.

"Buyers are still a little bit worried about keeping some cash in the bank to finish renovations or replace guttering or new carpets and things like that," Mr Hernyk said.

"They've got the time to sit back and wait for the right property and make sure that they have enough cash at the bank to maybe do that maintenance or finish those renovations.

"If sellers have got all those boxes ticked and their homes are fully finished, then buyers are more willing to pay a maximum into this year."

A recent trend Mr Parry noticed was that people were selling or letting go of assets that might be considered "surplus to their requirements," such as a beach house or a boat.

"People are exiting out of that market and potentially putting the money down on their existing home due to interest rates," he said.