Tips and pitfalls: four things first-home buyers should know before buying

Buying your first home can seem an impossible and daunting task, especially with so much online discourse highlighting the difficulty of buying in the current economic climate.



Knowledge is power when it comes to buying your first home. Pic: Shutterstock

But as they say, knowledge is power.



By talking to experts, such as mortgage brokers, and educating yourself on the topic, becoming a first-home buyer can be a reality.

Here are some common pitfalls potential first-home buyers typically make and some tips if you're thinking about breaking into the housing market.

Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said it was important to send the message that while buying a first home was not a decision to be taken lightly, it was also not an unattainable dream.

Get expert advice

Though it might seem like a no-brainer, seeking expert advice should be first on the to-do list even if you are merely entertaining the idea of buying a house for the first time.

"Speaking to a mortgage broker makes sense because they can help you understand how much you can borrow and what incentives are available," Ms Conisbee said.

Knowing when to buy, what your buying capacity is and understanding the full extent of the costs is important information that can aid first-time buyers in making smart, educated decisions.



"The first thing I generally look at is their borrowing capacity and how much deposit they've got, and what schemes they're able to get," Launceston-based Smart Mortgage Services broker Belinda Buchanan said.

"People want to know the maximum purchase price that they can go to, but because of interest rates, you've got to make sure that you're also comfortable with the repayments."

Finding a mortgage broker who you feel comfortable with was also an important factor to consider. Pic: Shutterstock

In many cases, the client will not be the one footing the bill for a mortgage broker's services, as they're often renumerated by the lender.

Finding a mortgage broker who you feel comfortable with was also an important factor to consider, Ms Buchanan added.

"You've got to vibe and feel that all your questions are being answered, and you're being supported as a first-time buyer," she said.



"Though it's very exciting, it's also very scary, so you want to make sure that you've got the right person in your corner."



Don't rush in

Common pitfalls that first-home buyers have fallen into are putting offers in or getting pre-approvals on properties before making sure it is financially viable.

"Probably the biggest mistake is they put an offer in before finding out whether they can actually borrow that much," Ms Buchanan said.

She said it was vital to remember a first home was not a forever home.



It was also important to attend as many open homes as possible and make a list of things that are important to you in a property.

It was important to make a list of things that are a priority for you when buying a new home. Pic: Shutterstock

"Even if the calculator says they can afford it, you've got to be comfortable with it because home loans are for a very long time," Ms Buchanan said.

"You don't want to have to live on two-minute noodles for the first five years of your home loan."

Peter Reynolds, owner of the Mortgage Choice franchise in Northern Tasmania, said it was always best to talk to a mortgage broker before making financial decisions.



"We don't feel like that's ever a waste of time," he said.

"It's definitely better to talk to us when you feel like you want to be purchasing a property but you aren't making offers yet."

Know the government incentives

As a first-home buyer, there are a range of state and federal schemes and grants that you could be eligible for.

So it's a good idea to talk to a mortgage broker or another specialist about what works for you.

"There's just such a range of opportunities and just talking to [ a broker] first will give you an idea as to how you can really tackle this," Ms Conisbee said.

In Tasmania, the state government waived all stamp duty fees for eligible first-home buyers as part of the Stamping Out Stamp Duty initiative.

"The stamp duty is now waived completely for first-time buyers, so they don't pay any stamp duty as long as they're buying an existing property and the purchase price is no more than $750,000," Mr Reynolds said.

"It gives buyers a lot of scope because I don't have a lot of first-home buyers who are buying above that price in Tassie."

Understand the extra costs

Buying a house isn't just about putting a deposit down - there are many other costs involved with becoming a first-home buyer.

"There's a difference between renting and paying for electricity and buying their own food and running a car versus now having their own house," Mr Reynolds said.



Extra costs can range from expenses such as council rates and home insurance.

"Assuming they've bought the house and they've settled, what they're up for is ongoing things that they probably haven't encountered before," Mr Reynolds said.



"Building insurance on the house is an absolute minimum. Then they're going to pay council rates on the property - they wouldn't have paid that ever before and might not even know what they are."

When working out your budget include new costs such as council rates and home insurance. Pic: Shutterstock

On top of these costs, he added that first-time buyers nearly always want to make some kind of changes or renovations to their new home, whether it's just a fresh lick of paint or a new carpet.

"People always want to do something to their property, no matter what it looks like. They have their own property, they want to make their stamp on it," he said.



Ultimately, while there are lots of things to consider before buying a home for the first time, it's an exciting milestone in anyone's life.

"First-time buyers shouldn't feel like victims," Ms Conisbee said.



"They really should be looking at how they can empower themselves: how they can get into the market and just understanding all the different avenues is really important."

