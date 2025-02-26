The art deco apartment of Bluey star Megan Washington has hit the market

NationalQLD

Updated 1 year ago

Published 26 February 2025

Musician and Bluey star Megan Washington, and her filmmaker husband Nick Waterman, are selling their Brisbane apartment.

The couple purchased the Brisbane apartment in 2018 for $550,000. Pic: Supplied.

Located in the boutique 'Watsonia' building, the couple purchased the apartment in 2018 for $550,000.

Since then, the art deco apartment has served as a creative haven for the couple.

The apartment is located in the boutique 'Watsonia' building. Pic: Supplied.

Washington, who voices the character of Calypso on the hit kids show Bluey, has written two albums and two films within the home.

The pair are selling the home after having relocated to the Gold Coast in 2023, where they were the creative forces behind How to Make Gravy, a film adaptation of the iconic Paul Kelly song.

The Spanish Mission-style apartment building was built in 1936. Pic: Supplied.

The sale of the property is being managed by agents Aaron Woolard and Flyn Park from Place New Farm, and supposedly has a history as a creative hub.

"[Washington and Waterman] have said there are a number of people prior to them that were also in that creative space and have lived there over the years," says Woolard. "It seems that a similar type of person has gravitated towards this apartment."

The art deco apartment has served as a creative haven for the couple. Pic: Supplied.

Of the property, Woolard said the feature he was most impressed by was the incredible view.

"I love the character and charm of the art deco period, but the position of this one is really unique in the fact that you've got those unobstructed views that will never change," he said.

The light-filled sunroom. Pic: Supplied.

"Being on that side of the building, you've got full views from every room of the apartment of Brisbane city and Story Bridge."

The Spanish Mission-style apartment was built in 1936 and features two bedrooms, a light-filled kitchen and a striking emerald green bathroom.

The home boasts incredible views from every window. Pic: Supplied.

The period details of the home include ornate plasterwork ceilings, patterned cornices, polished timber floors and classic casement windows.

Secure undercover parking for two cars adds to the convenience and appeal.

The striking emerald green bathroom. Pic: Supplied.

Only listed last week, Woolard has been impressed with the level of interest in the property.

"We've had a really great response so far," he said. "Obviously art decos are few and far between in New Farm so they always bring a high level of interest, not only local, but even from interstate because of the character."

There has already been a high level of interest in the property. Pic: Supplied.

6/87 Moray Street, New Farm is currently listed for sale by Aaron Woolard and Flyn Park from Place New Farm.

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