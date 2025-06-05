The Illawarra's average home price passes $1m - should first time buyers act now?

WATCH: What to expect for regional property markets during winter

The Illawarra region's median dwelling value has crossed the $1 million threshold for the first time in a few years - but should first home buyers act now?

At least one Illawarra-based expert believes so.

According to Cotality's latest national Home Value Index, in the Illawarra, the median dwelling value is now $1,005,059 after a slight increase during May.

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In the Illawarra, the median dwelling value is now $1,005,059 after a slight increase during May. Picture: File image

What the figures say

According to Cotality, the median dwelling value across the Illawarra region has held below the million-dollar mark since June 2022, which was 35 months ago.



Dwelling values across the Illawarra peaked a month prior to that, in May 2022, with a median dwelling value of $1,026,503.

Although values have risen two per cent over the past 12 months, relative to the May 2022 peak, local values remain 2.1 per cent below the record high.

'Now is the time'

As the region's median value passes the $1 million mark, Cotality research director Tim Lawless said with housing affordability already quite stretched, rising home values aren't great news for first home buyers.

"Most buyers across this segment will probably be targeting home purchases around the median value or lower," he said.

"With housing values expected to rise further through the year, and the potential for additional competition among first home buyers once the expanded deposit guarantee program commences next year, we could see prospective first home buyers looking to get into the market early while values remain slightly below their record highs."

Neil Webster. Picture: Supplied

Neil Webster from Stone Real Estate Illawarra is also the Illawarra chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW.



Mr Webster said this data shows that with the two recent interest cuts this year, and the potential for further cuts before the year is over that property prices will continue to rise.

"First home buyers' capacity for increased borrowing will also increase with the rate cuts, so now is the time to be entering the market - especially for first home buyers," he said.

"Buying now at a lower price-point, and waiting for the rates to drop, would be wiser than waiting for the cuts and potentially paying a higher price, because of the increased competition that will accompany the higher market confidence."

Looking ahead

In the Illawarra, Mr Lawless said it looks like home values are set to rise further, with the monthly pace of growth in home values turning positive in February and consistently rising since then.



"The one per cent rise in May was the largest monthly gain since April last year," he said.

"There could be some volatility from month-to-month, but the trend is likely to see the median value remain above the million-dollar mark through the rest of the year, unless something unforeseen occurs such as another global shock or tightening in credit availability."