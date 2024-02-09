The Illawarra suburbs where houses have been selling the fastest

The suburb where houses sold the quickest was Helensburgh, with an average time on market of 16 days. Picture: File image

One of Wollongong's northern suburbs has taken out the title of the Illawarra location where houses have been selling the fastest.



It's welcome news for any property owners in the suburb who have been considering selling.

Statistics provided exclusively to ACM by CoreLogic show the median days on market for houses for the 12 months to January 2024, across nearly 40 Illawarra suburbs measured.

Read more: Housing pipeline: Work begins on 455-home estate at Calderwood

Median days on market for houses, for the 12 months to January 2024. Figures courtesy of CoreLogic.

Check out our interactive map above to see how long houses take to sell in your suburb.

The suburb where houses sold the quickest was Helensburgh, with an average time on market of 16 days.



According to CoreLogic, the median value of houses in Helensburgh is $1,139,533.



Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said he wasn't surprised by the findings, and said there was a great deal of enthusiasm for the Helensburgh market, with prospective buyers keen to secure a property there as soon as possible.

"Everything there flies off the shelf, and we're getting huge open house numbers," he said.

"It's probably largely to do with the demographic looking for homes in that area. Your typical buyer for Helensburgh is a young family, often looking to get their first home, or to upsize.

"Whereas a lot of the coastal market is driven by people looking for holiday homes or people making sea changes. Those two buyer markets have dropped off in the wake of rising interest rates, and a lot of the city essentially opening back up post-COVID."

Mr Samuelsson said many of the buyers in Helensburgh were from the Sutherland Shire, many of which had been priced out of their local area and therefore viewed Helensburgh as a more affordable option.

"And Helensburgh is that last bastion before you get to the coastal market, where prices almost double," he said.

Cordeaux Heights (pictured) also ranked highly among the fastest-selling suburbs for houses. Picture: File image

Also ranking highly was Cordeaux Heights, with an average time on market of 20.5 days.



Sarah Ward from Stone Real Estate Illawarra said Cordeaux Heights didn't tend to feature a great deal of turnover, so any listings typically moved quickly.

"Homes still have to be priced at a level that the market sees value, but families just want to be there," she said.

Ms Ward said proximity to multiple quality schools was a significant drawcard, as was easy access to the freeway.

"It's far away enough from the city that it's not super busy, but you still have access to everything," she said.

Eliza Owen, head of research Australia for CoreLogic said short selling times generally coincided with high levels of demand, so that can stem from a lot of buyers competing for properties, and tended to rise and fall across different markets over time.



"Often capital growth trends are higher across areas that have short selling times, because it signals a lot of competitiveness, and people wanting to secure a deal quickly, and potentially increasing the offering to do so," she said.



"If you take Helensburgh as an example, which had the fastest selling times of the Illawarra house markets analysed, house values rose 8.2 per cent in the past 12 months, which is an impressive uplift on the 6.3 per cent across Illawarra's house market more broadly."

Eliza Owen, head of research Australia for CoreLogic. Picture: Supplied

Ms Owen said longer selling times can reflect weak market conditions, often coincided with greater discounting from sellers, and high levels of supply that reduce competition and give buyers more time to negotiate.



"Having said that, some markets can have longer selling times even if they are desirable areas seeing uplift in value," she said.



"These can include areas that are a bit more regional, or more upmarket - areas that take a bit more time to find the right buyer and maximise the value of a sale."

Ms Owen said if suburbs were seeing strong selling times it indicated a good time to sell, or even that vendors consider putting their prices a little higher given strong demand.



"But, beware that like property prices rise and fall, selling times are also generally cyclical, and if you price too high you may risk drawing out the selling process," she said.



"I think at the moment there's been a flurry of activity around the Illawarra where price growth in Sydney and the hybrid nature of many 'back to work' policies has refreshed interest in this market. That saw days on market come down a bit (35 days) over the 12 months to January after a recent high of 38 days in mid-2023.

"However, I think demand across the Illawarra is at risk of waning a little in the coming months, partly because economic conditions are looking a bit weaker."



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