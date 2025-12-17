The quaint coastal town where sellers have just made the biggest profits in Australia

Kiama, the picturesque town on the NSW South Coast, has topped a national list showing where home sellers made the biggest profit.

Those in the Kiama local government area selling their home saw a median profit of $746,750.

Those in the Kiama local government area, selling in the three months leading up to September saw a median profit of $746,750 according to the Cotality Best of the Best report.

That put it ahead of profits made by sellers across capital city hot spots and prime regional areas including Byron Bay and Noosa.

And it is more than double the national median profit of $335,000.

Steve Pryor, managing director of Raine & Horne Kiama, said as fewer people listed their homes those on the market were selling for top prices and strong profits in the South Coast hot spot.

"A lot of people are not selling because of the uncertainty of the moment, it is forcing the prices of properties that are on the market up," Mr Pryor said.

He said that demand was strong from downsizers both locally and Sydney.

For local downsizers, the lack of suitable homes such as apartments and townhouses, was keeping them in larger freestanding houses.

"They are choosing to stay in their four or five-bedroom home, rattling around in it, because they don't have anywhere locally to downsize to." he said.

18 Marsden Street, Kiama

Homes under $2 million were in the strongest demand, and example is an original four-bedroom home listed for auction with an initial bid guide of $1.7 million.

"We have been inundated with interest on that one," Mr Pryor said.

He said there was not enough supply of the housing being demanded, townhouses and apartments, and those that came on the market had big price tags.

A small townhouse development he was now selling had residences with prices ranging from $2.5 million to $2.9 million.

Meanwhile first home buyers were moving away from the town according to Mr Pryor who has been selling in the area for 40 years.

"Even my own kids don't live here, it's not doable for them," he said.

"To even buy a standard home in not great condition is over $1 million."

Four of the top-10 most profitable markets were in NSW.



13/33 Taylor Street, Kiama

"This included Kiama which once again maintained the highest median gain from resales by local government area in Australia, at just under $747,000 based on 72 resales," said Cotality's Head of Research, Eliza Owen.



"Despite having the highest median nominal gain nationally, the result did soften slightly from $758,000 in the June quarter."

Regional sales outperforming

Nationally more homes were sold for a profit in regional Australia, during the September quarter, than those in the major capital cities.

"Regional Australia has maintained a higher rate of profitability than the combined capitals for over five years now, since June 2020," Ms Owen said.



"In the September quarter, 97.3 per cent of regional resales resulted in a nominal gain, compared to 94.4 per cent across the capitals."

Since the pandemic-driven upswing began, regional areas have posted higher profit rates and a more substantial increase in value.



In the five years to September 2025 according to Cotiality data, home values have lifted 60.1 per cent across regional Australia, outpacing the 44 per cent rise in home values across the combined capitals.



This outperformance continued in 2025, with capital growth through the year to date sitting at 5.8 per cent for regional home values in September, compared to 5.3 per cent across the capitals.