They started their reno one day into lockdown, and the result is magnificent

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

This classic double brick home at 65 Young Street in Carrington is on the market after undergoing a major redesign and renovation. Picture supplied

A FEDERATION-era house in Carrington has hit the market after undergoing a striking modern redesign.

Owners Charlie and Renee Gordon bought the home at 65 Young Street a decade ago for $450,000, according to CoreLogic.



The L-shaped extension at the rear of the home comprises an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. Picture supplied

Houses in the popular fringe suburb now hold a median value of $1.02 million.

Back in 2014, the classic double brick home comprised two bedrooms, a living room, dining room, one bathroom and kitchen.

Ten years later the couple has listed the home for auction after undertaking a clever redesign of the property transformed it into a modern three-bedroom, two-bathroom home designed by SDA Architecture and constructed by Buildart.



The eight-month project, which was their first renovation, began on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic and, according to the owners, the timing worked in their favour.

Slider doors lead out to the Bali-inspired garden. Picture supplied

"We had a conversation with our builder the day after the national lockdown was announced and we said, 'Are you still going to be able to work?'," Charlie said.

"He said, 'Yes, we're good to go' so we handed him the keys so he could get in there and get it done.

The kitchen has an island bench with Caesarstone benchtops. Picture supplied

"It was right before everything went up inflation-wise and material shortages, so we were lucky."

The couple secured a rental around the corner which meant they could inspect the build progress on their daily walk.

The master bedroom. Picture supplied

The original two bedrooms remained at the front of the house however, the rest was demolished and redesigned.

Behind the brick facade's archway entry, the home pairs original features such as timber floorboards, high ceilings and cornices with modern additions, including an L-shaped extension at the rear.



The open-plan design comprises the kitchen, living and dining with slider doors opening out to the courtyard and Balinese-inspired garden.



"We really wanted to create privacy in your own little oasis outside but have the inside very bright and airy with lots of windows and airflow," Renee said.

"You can open the sliding doors all the way back so you're living and outside at the same time."

The dining room has a built-in bench seat and timber panels on the ceiling. Picture supplied

The flooring combines polished concrete with recycled bricks from the home's original chimney and extensive timber joinery by Urban Joinery, including built-in bench seating in the dining room.

Another feature is the timber-lined ceiling.



The sleek black kitchen has Meile appliances and an island bench with Caesarstone benchtops.



The bathrooms include handmade Spanish tiles. Picture supplied

The home's quality features extend to the bathrooms which feature hand-made Spanish tiles from Earp Bros, backlit mirrors and timber joinery.



The master bedroom has an ensuite, and other features include a combustion fireplace, ducted air conditioning and a solar system.

The main bathroom. Picture supplied

The property is set to go to auction on March 9 at 10am with listing agent Nick Townsend from Belle Property.

"Unfortunately there is no guide at this stage but enquiry has been strong since going live on Friday," Mr Townsend said.

The couple is selling after buying a home in New Lambton to renovate and live in as their family home.

The home is positioned in the heart of Carrington. Picture supplied

"It is very sad to leave it because it is a beautiful house and Carrington is such a great place to live," she said.

"It has the access to the beaches and there are three amazing pubs and a bowling club all in walking distance."



The property is open for inspection on Saturday, February 3 at 1pm.



- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.

The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.

To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.