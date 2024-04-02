Ballarat home prices decline and no change until interest rates drop: report

WATCH: What's the difference between property land tax and stamp duty?

Ballarat house prices have dropped in March with a leading property expert stating that situation is not about to change soon.

Ballarat's average house price has slightly declined in March, according to CoreLogic's latest home value index.



The median dwelling value, which includes both house and unit prices, reached $541,841.



House values are now down 3.4 per cent on a year ago, and units have dropped 7.1 per cent.



According to CoreLogic, regional Victoria stands out with the softest growth conditions, and it is the only state where regional prices recorded a decline in values year-to-date.



Ballarat's property market has dropped by 11 per cent from its peak - the median price surpassed $600,000 in May 2022. Following the peak is a constant drop, except for a slight upward adjustment from September to November last year.



CoreLogic research head Eliza Owen said Ballarat's price decline wouldn't stop soon.



What has caused the soft market？

CoreLogic research head Eliza Owen said price changes are "an adjustment in response to high-interest rates." Australia's current cash rate is 4.35 per cent.



Ms Owen said the interest rates affected affordability across the region and had a big impact on pushing values down.

Ballarat Real Estate general manager Allister Morrison said the successive interest rates have taken some buying power away from buyers.

Allister Morrison is the general manager of Ballarat Real Estate. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Mr Morrison said there's been significant new supply coming to Ballarat's market. However, Ms Owen said some potential homebuyers are leaving Victoria.

Victoria's soft migration trend

Mark Nunn is the director of Buxton Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ms Owen said the interstate migration trends have been "pretty soft" in Victoria, where there was a loss of about 1000 people over the year to last September.

"Though that was more than made up for with net overseas migration, most of the overseas migration is skewed to capital city markets. "

"We tend to see more people leaving Victoria for other states and territories," Ms Owen said.



"This is not much support for Ballarat home values," Ms Owen said.

However Buxton Ballarat director said the city was still a strong magnet for many people from diverse communities also chose Ballarat as their home since the property price was more affordable than Melbourne.

A market full of potential

Ms Owen said Ballarat's market still has the potential to grow in the long term.



"What we are seeing is a pullback because of a rapid increase in interest rates," she said.

"If we consider the broader housing market cycle, values are still sitting 25 per cent higher from where they were four years ago at the onset of the pandemic," she said.

Ms Owen said Ballarat is close to Melbourne, and its home values are relatively affordable.

"For first home buyers who are interested in making a tree change, this is a very viable market," Ms Owen said.



"Eventually, we'll see growth across the market flatten out a bit and price full stop," she said.



She predicted that this would be "once interest rates move lower, which is anticipated for the end of this year or maybe the beginning of next year."



