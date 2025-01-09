Cash-free real estate up for grabs in this Bitcoin only sale

Ballarat struck it lucky with the Victorian gold rush in the 1800's but in 2025, Bitcoin is booming, causing property sellers in the regional city to shout "Eureka!" again.

7 Magpie Street, Golden Point, Victoria is listed for sale using Bitcoin as the currency of choice. Pic supplied and via Unsplash

Vendor couples Melissa Bower and Tessa Dunstan alongside Trudy Purcell and Sasha Semjonov have ditched the traditional real estate sales route and are using Blockchain technology to sell their Ballarat block and accepting Bitcoin as the currency of choice.

Trudy Purcell (left) and Melissa Bower (right) are selling their investment block via Bitcoin in a Ballarat first. Pic supplied

The Bower's and Purcell's journey started with a dream of turning an old miner's cottage into something special.



"We bought an old cottage that we thought we could renovate, but renovating wasn't feasible for us due to the cost of materials and labour."



7 Magpie St, Golden Point was bought by the investors as a renovation project. Pic supplied

"Initially, we thought we could do it ourselves and either rent or sell the property, but in the end, it just wasn't realistic."



"After demoing it, we're now left with vacant land with plans and permits for two townhouses" Melissa Bower said.

This 582 m2 Ballarat block with plans for two townhouses presents an exceptional opportunity for astute Bitcoin buyers. Pic supplied

They decided to sell the land in a way that reflects a forward-thinking approach.

Enter blockchain.

"Blockchain simplifies transactions by removing the need for traditional banks," Trudy Purcell explained.

"It's decentralised, transparent, and transactions happen within minutes between buyers and sellers. No middlemen, no fuss."

Why Ballarat? The location speaks for itself.

"The location is the standout feature," Ms Bower said. "It's so close to everything, offers incredible views, it's close to Sovereign Hill and it's a corner block, which is a huge bonus."

The location of the property in Ballarat is exceptional. Pic via Ballarat Real Estate

"Ballarat is an affordable city, with excellent schools. It's perfect for families or those looking to escape the high cost of living in Melbourne but still be within a one hour train commute."

"During COVID, we saw a push for a tree change, and that demand hasn't disappeared," Ms Purcell added.

Ms Bower and Ms Purcell have saved thousands in fees by turning to AI tools and View.com.au's free property listings to market the property.

SEE ALL: Look at the listing for 7 Magpie St, Golden Point Ballarat

"It only took an hour to set everything up," they said, adding that selling vacant land is relatively straightforward since there's no need for inspections or staging.

Ms Bower is also tapping into new ways of marketing, using social platforms to reach buyers who might be browsing beyond traditional property sites.

"We've noticed a shift in property marketing, with platforms like TikTok becoming more popular. It's an exciting way to reach new audiences," she said.

How Blockchain works for property purchasing

For those scratching their heads at the idea of blockchain, Ms Purcell explained it's all about speed, security and transparency.

Bitcoin is being used increasingly for Real Estate deals in Australia. Pic by Mediamodifier

"Blockchain uses encryption on digital wallets, so your identity is protected, but the transaction itself is completely transparent," she said.

"It's still very new in real estate, and it might take 5-10 years to see broader adoption, but for us, this is a proof of concept. We're learning as we go."

Crypto-backed loans: making it happen for buyers

Vield is a leading Australian crypto-backed loans provider with trading offices in Hong Kong, Vietnam and soon-to-be US. They have provided $35 million in crypto loans in 2024 - predominantly for home mortgages and start-up businesses.

Buyers who are holding cryptocurrency can use Vield's crypto-backed loans to finance their purchase.

Johnny Phan, Vield's CEO and Founder, said these loans are perfect for people who want to turn their digital wealth into real-world assets.

Johnny Phan CEO and Founder of leading crypto-backed loans provider Vield which has provided $35 million in crypto loans in 2024 alone. Pic supplied

"For many Millennials and Gen Z's, the property market feels out of reach. They're turning to Bitcoin as a softer entry point into asset ownership, with the hope of long-term upside potential," Mr Phan said.

"Our model allows borrowers to access up to 50% of their Bitcoin's value as a loan. That means if your Bitcoin is worth $150,000, you could borrow $75,000 to put toward a property deposit."

"By using Bitcoin as collateral, we're giving people access to cash without forcing them to sell their cryptocurrency and lose its future growth potential."

Bitcoin can be a bit of a rollercoaster but Vield has safeguards in place.

"We're not lending against highly speculative altcoins. Our focus is on Bitcoin and some Ethereum, which have established themselves as robust digital assets," assured Mr Phan.



"We lend at a 50% cap, so there's a buffer to protect borrowers and the platform if the market shifts," he said.

So, what does this all mean for the future of real estate?

"Vield operates like any other non-bank lender, adhering to Australia's Credit Act. Our goal is to bridge the gap between digital wealth and real-world property ownership."

We see blockchain regulation as a good thing-it builds trust and lays the foundation for long-term growth in the industry. Johnny Phan - CEO and Founder of Vield

"The next step is breaking real estate into smaller, more affordable pieces so more people can get on the ladder."

For Mr Phan, the next big thing is tokenising properties to enable fractional ownership.

"We're already seeing property sellers accepting Bitcoin directly," he said.

Ms Purcell agreed: "Tokenisation is something we're considering as a way to raise funds. By creating NFTs for the block of land, investors could purchase tokens linked to rental returns or shared ownership.

It's an innovative way to share ownership and fund construction for the approved plans."

"This technology could open up the property to a wider audience, particularly those interested in digital currencies and decentralised investment models."

