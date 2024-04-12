'Even now he is on site': 83-year-old Steve Altieri's path to property success

WATCH: Real estate secrets

Steve Altieri has been developing land for four decades in Ballarat, and the 83-year-old man with more than 100 rental properties has no thought of retiring.

Mr Altieri is the president of Altieri Constructions, incorporated in 1971. The company started land subdivision and selling house and land packages in Ballarat in 2000, when 130 to 140 houses was built annually.



Steve Altieri is the president of Altieri Constructions. Picture by Kate Healy.

The lands Mr Altieri owns and developed are spread across suburbs including Alfredton, Sebastopol, Winter Valley and Mitchell Park including both residential and commercial.



"I am a good businessman," Mr Altieri said.

Building from the ground up

When Mr Altieri was 19 years old, he moved from Italy to Melbourne in 1959 but couldn't speak a word of English, he said.

He taught himself English, got a license as a semi-trailier driver, and established himself as someone who "can do any work," he said.

His wife Rose Boquida said his success has come down to a lot of effort.

"He worked so hard," said Mrs Boquida.



"Even now you can see he is on site, you might think he is just a labourer."

Rose Boquida in Winter Valley, one of Mr Altieri's property developments. Picture by Kate Healy.

Mr Altieri got his start in property when he became a real estate agent.



"I was buying bungalows, repairing them and reselling them," Mr Altieri said.



Ballarat bound

His business initially focused on Melbourne until a painter who worked for him sold him a 4000-sqaure-metre land in Sebastopol for $1400 in the mid-1970 and 11 units were built there, he said.

That set him on his way in Ballarat.

"He used to build all these units in Sebastopol," Mrs Boquida said.

"It was not such a complicated thing and the land was very cheap," she said.



He has made some good buys in his early years, and was able to self-fund his purchases.

"Real estate agents came to him and he happened to have the money to buy the properties in those days without borrowing money."

Alfredton sub-division, one of many property development of Mr Altieri. Picture: Google Earth

Winter Valley Rise is one of many property developments of Mr Altieri.



He purchased the land, which today contains 359 housing lots, about 20 years ago.

"He paid about $625,000," Mrs Boquida said.



Renting out

Another piece of land in Sebastopol cost Mr Altieri $76,000 years ago then he built more 100 houses there, Mrs Boquida said.

Mr Altieri has lived by the motto that a businessman should be honest, respectful and generous to people.



Over the years along with selling the houses and land he has developed he has also retained a number and today holds a rental portfolio of around 100 homes.



"He just kept building - That' why at the end, he has about 100 rental properties," Mrs Boquida said.

