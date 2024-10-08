'Fair bit of history': could this landmark building be your next airBnB?

171 Commercial Road Koroit is set to go under the hammer. Picture supplied

The sale of a historic property in Koroit's main street could signal the next tourist hot spot boom.

171 Commercial Road has been listed with Martin Rivett of Homeseeka Real Estate.



Home to the annual 'Koroit Irish festival' the town has a rich history and pride in it's heritage.



Mr Rivett said the property represented a key stepping stone in the development of Koroit as a thriving community.

The property, which dates back to the 1880s, is known for it's historic 'Robinson Bros Grain Store' signage.



The property last sold for $255,000 in November in 2016.



The site is now listed for more than double that price at $560,000.

While the site has had many different uses the original building was used as grain store, although it has later been converted into a residential space.

Estate agent Martin Rivett said the property has kept a lot of it's original character including high ceilings, timber floorboards and stone walls.



"It's had a fair bit of history," he said.

"Now when you walk through the inside, it feels like it's got a bit of a grain store style to it because it's got loading ramps."



The original building also included an additional grain store to the west of the building, but it burnt down in the 1900s.

The property has kept a lot of it's features including a fifties style kitchen with polished concrete flooring, art deco detailing, a pot belly wood heater as well as new split system and gas cooking.



Mr Rivett said the style of the building's facade was one of only two he'd ever seen.

"That facade is very rare," he said.

"From the road it looks like a stone building but it's actually a timber paneling made to look like that."

Situated halfway between two tourist town hubs of Warrnambool and Port Fairy, Koroit is primed to become the next getaway destination in south west Victoria.



The town has recently seen a boom of restaurants and shops, including the nationally recognised Noodledoof Brewery and historic Irish pub Mickey Bourkes Hotel.

Mr Rivett said the old store "caters for a very select market" but was a versatile property that could be used as a home but was equally ideal as a shop or café, holiday house, or Airbnb.



Commercial road, Koroit. Picture by Anthony Brady

"I suppose with that building it's got a multiple of uses," he said.

"You could use it as a lot of different things, you can give it a few face-lifts to suit whatever you want."

He said because of the property's location in the town's main street it was ideal for people to walk and explore the town.

Mr Rivett said there was a possibility for further development on the corner block subject to council approval.

"The vacant land on the corner that's got potential for redevelopment," he said.



"That could be a couple of townhouses just there."

With the median price of property in Koroit sitting at just above $600,000, the listing is a chance to get into the regional market at a bargain price.