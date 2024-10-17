Falling property prices this spring give first home buyers an opportunity

First home buyers may have an opportunity to get their feet on the property ladder as suburbs in Moyne Shire have seen a drop in prices this spring.

Tourist hotspot Port Fairy and burgeoning lifestyle centre Koroit both saw their house prices fall between September 2023 to September 2024 according to the latest data from CoreLogic.



However, over the same period Mortlake saw a 12.5 per cent increase of home prices.

Moyne Shire as a whole saw a -$7316 drop in median house prices from September 2023 to September 2024.

This drop was largely led by Koroit where the median price fell 5.5 per cent in the year period, bringing the average price down to $617,593.

This was closely followed by Port Fairy which saw median sales prices dropping by 2.2 per cent with the average price now sitting at $950,000 in the area.

More homes have also come on the market with 22 new listings in September this year, up from 11 at the same time last year according to CoreLogic data.



CoreLogic economist Kaitlyn Ezzy said while the market may not be ideal for sellers it was a good chance for first-time buyer to look to get into the market.

"The decline in values that we've seen across Melbourne and regional Victoria over the past year or so, actually had a little bit of an advantage on affordability," she said.

"So that means that for first home buyers out there, it's not a bad time to get in.

"They have got significantly more choice than they did sort of the beginning of COVID and there's less competition from investors out there as well.

"Generally Victoria has seen a little bit of an uptick in being first time buyer activity off the back of some of that more favorable affordability."

On the rise

Meanwhile one suburb in the Moyne Shire has seen prices rise this spring.

Mortlake saw prices jump 12.5 per cent between September 2023 and September 2024.

Wilsons real estate director Luke Wilson said he had not seen prices coming off.



Mr Wilson said while the Mortlake market had been steady, over the past three month he had seen a slight increase in interest.

"In just in the last few months in what's been a reasonably slowing period, we do seem to have had a bit more sales interest," he said.

"Just recently we've just sold a few properties that had sat on the market for a bit longer."

Corelogic economist Kaitlyn Ezzy said the growth in Mortlake was typical of the market.

"One thing we have noticed in the past cycle for the past year or so is a real skew towards the affordable end of the market," she said.

"We have seen that your more affordable markets have really outperformed relative and that's across the country."

"So it's not surprising that Mortlake with the median value of $350,000 has outperformed the broader region."

COVID boom

The latest rise in Mortlake follows on from dramatic hike prices over the COVID years.

In only a five year span Mortlake's home prices have nearly doubled, rising 98.4 per cent from September 2019 to September 2024, well outperforming other centres in Moyne which increased 53.2 percent in the same period.



In 2021 alone CoreLogic data showed Mortlake properties - which includes houses and units - rose 39.3 per cent over the year above the state average at the time of 15.9 per cent.

The rest of Victoria

Easing prices in the Warrnambool area follows trends that are occurring across the state.

Ms Ezzy said the rest of the state generally saw a drop.



"Regional Victoria and Melbourne as well, have both seen sort of a much more depressed housing market compared to the rest of the country over the past year," she said.

"A lot of the rest of the country saw quite a recovery in values whereas a combination of excess supply, the a stronger flow of new supply to the market as well as some less favorable taxation settings have meant that that the values across Victoria have sort of lagged behind.

"It's not surprising that some of your seaside markets are seeing some of that slightly stronger decline, especially given the supply levels across those markets are above where we would typically expect all levels to be this time of year."

Mortlake Homes for sale

46 Webster Street, Mortlake, VIC 3272. Picture supplied

46 Webster Street, Mortlake, VIC 3272 is just one of the homes available in Mortlake.



The five bedroom weatherboard property is listed for $375,000.

This corner site property spans approximately 700 square metres and is a short walk from the main street of the popular Mortlake area.

45 Shaw Street, Mortlake, VIC 3272. Picture supplied

45 Shaw Street also in Mortlake is another great family home for first time buyer to consider.



The four-bedroom home in popular Mortlake is set on a large quarter-acre block.

